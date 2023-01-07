Peter Andre has shared beautiful photos of his children and wife Emily reuniting with his mum in Australia.

The singer and his family flew out to Oz recently to spend time with his parents amid their health woes.

Peter previously said his mum’s health has been declining as she’s getting older and recently revealed plans for the family to fly out to Australia.

The star, 49, has now shared some touching images from the trip as he said the “last two weeks have meant the world to us”.

The first photo shows Peter smiling at his mum as she embraces his face.

Mum, you have no idea how much we love you and Dad.

The next picture sees Peter’s mum hugging his youngest children – Amelia, nine, and Theo, six, – as his eldest kids Junior, 17, and Princess, 15, smile at the camera while stood behind them.

Another beautiful picture shows Peter’s wife Emily hugging his mum along with Amelia.

Peter, his children and Emily recently visited his parents in Australia (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another shows a group family picture featuring Peter, Emily and the children as well as what appears to be other family members.

The final picture in the post shows Pete’s mum smiling lovingly at Emily, who looks at her while wearing a face mask.

Peter gushed: “These last two weeks have meant the world to us.

“Mum, you have no idea how much we love you and Dad. Debs, Savs and Joe thanks for everything.”

Peter previously spoke about his mum’s ‘declining’ health (Credit: ITV)

Fans gushed over the snaps as one person said: “This is beautiful! Look how happy your mum is! So glad you got to visit your family!”

Another wrote: “Beautiful, the way your mum is looking at Emily in the last photo says it all.”

A third added: “Such a lovely family Peter, precious memories made to treasure.”

Meanwhile, someone else commented: “What beautiful memories made, such a lovely family.”

Peter previously opened up about his parents’ health.

Peter on parents’ health

In September 2022, he said in his new! magazine column: “My parents celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary last week. 67 years! It’s pretty amazing. Dad’s going to be 90 next year and mum’s 86.

“Mum’s struggling at the moment, though. She’s not doing great. She’s suffering a bit and declining.”

He added: “It’s just age. She’s got all sorts of things going on now. The only thing that worries me about turning another year older is that my parents are getting older and my mum’s health is really declining, which makes me sad.”

