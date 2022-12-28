Peter Andre speaking on This Morning
Peter Andre makes emotional confession amid parents’ ‘declining health’ as he plans Australia trip

Peter's got a tough road ahead

By Joshua Haigh

Peter Andre has made an emotional confession about his family.

Pete has revealed that he and his kids have plans to travel to Australia in January. The star said that they were all heading to Oz to be with his family.

However, it will be a bittersweet trip for the singer who has been vocal about his parents’ declining health.

In a new interview with Mail Online, Pete said it’s an “anxious” time of year.

Peter Andre with his wife Emily and children Junior and Princess
Peter Andre and his family will be travelling to see his parents (Credit: Splashnews)

Peter Andre on his parents’ declining health

“For me, it’s about seeing my mum and dad and the kids and Emily seeing them,” he said of travelling to see them. “That’s what it’s about, they’re getting very old now and it’s always an anxious time of year.

“I went to Australia earlier this year, I’m glad to be spending more time there because of my mum now. So, I try and go 3 or 4 times a year if I can now.”

He continued: “But there are no exact dates because of Emily’s work, you know when you work for the NHS you don’t just get to say oh ‘I’m gonna go away.’ We haven’t worked out the exact dates but we’re definitely gonna go between now and the end of January. If we go, we go as a family.”

The star recently opened up about facing a “bittersweet” Christmas.

Peter lost his brother Andrew in December 2012 from kidney cancer.

Peter Andre smiling with sunglasses on at TRIC Awards
Peter is worried about losing his mother and father (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Pete opens up about his brother’s death

This December marked a decade since his death.

Opening up about his loss, Peter said the fact it’s been 10 years is “almost mind-blowing”.

He told New! Magazine: “It’s almost mind-blowing knowing it’s been a whole decade. Of course, we will be with him on this sad anniversary.

“It will always be a difficult time and it doesn’t get any easier.”

He added: “Milestones like this are a time to reflect and it’s a very emotional time for us as a family. It does make Christmas a bittersweet time.”

