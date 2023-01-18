Prince Harry may be all over the news with his book, but one person who won’t be reading Spare is Peter Andre.

In fact, the Mysterious Girl singer thinks Prince Harry has made a massive mistake by publishing his grievances in the tell-all memoir.

In his column for New! magazine, 49-year-old Pete said: “I’m so sad seeing all of the claims.”

But the singer didn’t stop there…

Prince Harry news: ‘Trashing’ family is not okay

He continued: “I’m sure there are some bits that Harry genuinely means and that he’s traumatised by some things but to continually throw your family under the bus just does not sit right with me, especially after only recently losing the Queen and Prince Philip.”

Pete’s lived a lot of his life in the limelight too, and is no stranger to intense scrutiny.

As a result, he added: “There are other ways of dealing with trauma than publicly trashing your family.”

Pete added that he’s “not sure” if he’ll be reading the memoir.

Harry’s book has been headline news thanks to host of claims he’s made about the rest of the Royal Family.

These include referring to Queen Camilla as ‘the other woman’, detailing an occasion when Prince William allegedly attacked him, and claiming William and Kate encouraged him to wear a Nazi costume to a party in 2005.

More to come from Harry?

However, Harry has admitted that there’s a lot more he could have said and that he cut his first draft in half.

He said: “There are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don’t want the world to know.

“Because I don’t think they would ever forgive me.”

It seems that Pete already thinks Harry had gone too far.

