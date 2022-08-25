Martin Clunes smiles on This Morning today
TV

This Morning viewers all saying the same thing about Martin Clunes today

Doc Martin star appeared ahead of new and final series of ITV drama

By Robert Leigh

Martin Clunes was on This Morning today (Thursday August 25) – and viewers were all saying the same thing about him.

The Doc Martin star appeared on the ITV daytime show to promote the upcoming, final series of the Cornish comedy-drama.

And viewers were united in their appraisal of the 60-year-old’s chat with Rylan Clark and Ruth Langsford – they adored him.

Martin Clunes joined Rylan and Ruth Langsford on This Morning today
Martin Clunes delighted both hosts and viewers on This Morning today (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

This Morning today

Martin‘s easy manner and winning charisma left many of those watching at home really taking to him.

“#ThisMorning: what a sweetie Martin is,” one social media user tweeted about him.

What a sweetie Martin is.

Another charmed onlooker reflected on the actor and his career: “#ThisMorning Martin Clunes is such a nice man.

“I remember him as the son in No Place Like Home, Nigel Crabtree.”

“Love Martin Clunes #ThisMorning,” another fan put it simply.

And yet another admirer gushed: “Love, love, love Martin Clunes! Brilliant actor and all round nice guy! #ThisMorning.”

Meanwhile, someone who doesn’t even keep up to date with his current role couldn’t help but sing Martin’s praises.

“Never seen Doc Martin but love Martin Clunes. Always makes me laugh when being interviewed #MartinClunes #ThisMorning,” they tweeted.

Martin Clunes looks overjoyed on This Morning today
Viewers were very taken with the Doc Martin star (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

What did Martin Clunes say on This Morning today?

Asked why the much-loved medical series was coming to an end after 18 years, Martin explained it is “a good time to end it”.

And while he accepted devotees will wonder why Doc Martin is finishing, the star added writing the scripts is challenging.

Reflecting on how writer and producer Philippa Braithwaite – who is also Martin’s wife – wrangles with them, he added: “You’ve got a main protagonist who doesn’t like anybody and nobody likes him. And then go from there.

“It hasn’t been easy. It is tough and we don’t want to repeat ourselves, you know?”

Read more: Why is Doc Martin ending? Series 10 will be final run of Martin Clunes ITV comedy drama

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.


Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Amelia Samson Emmerdale
Emmerdale spoilers: Amelia flees village after Samson is revealed to be the father of her child?
Lesley Joseph on Celebrity MasterChef 2022
Celebrity MasterChef viewers all make same complaint about Lesley Joseph
Coronation Street Tina O'Briend with small drop in of younger Tina
Coronation Street fans question Tina O’Brien’s age as she shares holiday snap
In large picture in centre, Rose Ayling-Ellis smiles for camera. In smaller picture in a pink half circle frame, a picture of Giovanni Pernice smiling
Rose Ayling-Ellis makes confession about Giovanni Pernice as she talks Strictly
This Morning star Ruth Langsford looks to camera on Loose Women
Ruth Langsford admits ‘pain’ over big family change which left her and Eamonn in tears
Holly Willoughby looking sad on This Morning
ITV confirms it’s cancelled Holly Willoughby show following mixed reaction from fans