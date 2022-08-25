This Morning viewers all saying the same thing about Martin Clunes today

Martin Clunes was on This Morning today (Thursday August 25) – and viewers were all saying the same thing about him.

The Doc Martin star appeared on the ITV daytime show to promote the upcoming, final series of the Cornish comedy-drama.

And viewers were united in their appraisal of the 60-year-old’s chat with Rylan Clark and Ruth Langsford – they adored him.

Martin Clunes delighted both hosts and viewers on This Morning today (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

This Morning today

Martin‘s easy manner and winning charisma left many of those watching at home really taking to him.

“#ThisMorning: what a sweetie Martin is,” one social media user tweeted about him.

What a sweetie Martin is.

Another charmed onlooker reflected on the actor and his career: “#ThisMorning Martin Clunes is such a nice man.

“I remember him as the son in No Place Like Home, Nigel Crabtree.”

“Love Martin Clunes #ThisMorning,” another fan put it simply.

And yet another admirer gushed: “Love, love, love Martin Clunes! Brilliant actor and all round nice guy! #ThisMorning.”

Meanwhile, someone who doesn’t even keep up to date with his current role couldn’t help but sing Martin’s praises.

“Never seen Doc Martin but love Martin Clunes. Always makes me laugh when being interviewed #MartinClunes #ThisMorning,” they tweeted.

Viewers were very taken with the Doc Martin star (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

What did Martin Clunes say on This Morning today?

Asked why the much-loved medical series was coming to an end after 18 years, Martin explained it is “a good time to end it”.

And while he accepted devotees will wonder why Doc Martin is finishing, the star added writing the scripts is challenging.

Reflecting on how writer and producer Philippa Braithwaite – who is also Martin’s wife – wrangles with them, he added: “You’ve got a main protagonist who doesn’t like anybody and nobody likes him. And then go from there.

“It hasn’t been easy. It is tough and we don’t want to repeat ourselves, you know?”

Read more: Why is Doc Martin ending? Series 10 will be final run of Martin Clunes ITV comedy drama

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>



Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.