Craig Doyle visibly shocked as Laura Hamilton strips to plunging white swimsuit live on air

Laura Hamilton showed off her physique during an appearance on This Morning today.

The A Place In The Sun presenter, 40, appeared on the show in a segment introduced by presenters Mollie King and Craig Doyle.

In the clip, Laura finished off her segment by taking off her dress and diving into the sea.

Her frilly white bathing suit showed off her age-defying curves as she jumped into the cool tropical waters.

Laura Hamilton’s appearance annoyed This Morning viewers today (Credit: ITV)

She said: “It’s too hot, I’ve got to whip this off. I’ve got to stay friends with the cameraman as we’ve been friends all week so I’m going to get my mic off.

“I’m going in, let’s do this!’ as she floated away on an inflatable pink flamingo.”

Craig Doyle was seen looking entirely shocked at the shenanigans!

This Morning viewers rage over Laura Hamilton today

Despite looking glam, Laura’s upbeat attitude about jetting off abroad didn’t sit well with some viewers.

“I’ve had my fill of watching Laura Hamilton swan around the med whilst we are in the middle of a cost of living crisis, sick of it #ThisMorning,” ranted one viewer.

This Morning viewers took to Twitter to share their anger today (Credit: ITV)

A second tweeted: “This Morning explain why on earth you are sending presenters to expensive countries @andipeters who I love by the way @laurahamiltontv @AlisonHammond and many more just to advertise comps.. what the heck is Laura doing?

“People are in dire straights right now #poverty.”

“Great! Just what we need to see, Laura Hamilton cruising the med while we’re told that our fuel bills are going to be £3500 a year,” ranted a third.

A fourth said: “Middle-class Laura still on her freebie holiday.”

“That’s it Laura – keep rubbing our noses in it, enjoy your holiday whilst we all struggle x #ThisMorning,” added a fifth annoyed viewer.

While a sixth hit back: “That’s it Laura, rub our faces in it!”

