Laura Hamilton has issued a warning to her Instagram followers while on holiday in Turkey.

The frustrated presenter of A Place In The Sun told fans someone is impersonating her online.

However, unimpressed Laura, 40, won’t tolerate it any longer.

She made it clear in an address to her followers she intends to contact the police over recent events.

Laura Hamilton on Instagram

Sharing a clip of her speaking to her phone camera on Instagram Stories earlier today (Sunday June 26), Laura spelled out her upset.

She suggested the matter is also affecting her break away with pals.

Laura explained: “You will see from my Instagram – my official Instagram I might add – that I am being impersonated again.

“There is still somebody who has got a fake Instagram account and is contacting people on my behalf. And it’s not me.

“It is actually getting quite serious now. So it’s going to be reported to the police.”

Mum-of-two Laura, who announced her separation from husband Alex Goward in January, stressed fans should not pay attention to any other accounts claiming to be her.

She went on: “This is my genuine Instagram and I am on holiday trying to celebrate my friend’s birthday.

It’s getting quite serious now.

“But I just wanted to reiterate in this story that there is only one Instagram account that is me. And it’s this one. So if you get any messages from anyone else please ignore, delete and block.

“As I said, it’s getting quite serious now. I am going to have to get the police involved.”

Elsewhere, on her main Insta account, Laura looked to be enjoying the sunshine as she explored ancient Greek ruins at Ephesus and Sirince.

“Sunday sightseeing,” she captioned the snap showing her pointing her feet and beaming in the sun.

