On This Morning today, the show has come under fire from fans for its treatment of fan favourite Josie Gibson.

Many viewers were furious with the hit ITV show for making the 37-year-old look “silly” yet again.

Josie was dressed as Spider-man on the show today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Josie take part in another challenge.

To celebrate 20 years of Spider-man movies, Josie dressed up as the world-famous superhero, before taking on a death-defying stunt.

Introducing Josie’s segment today, Phillip Schofield informed viewers that they had “beefed up” security around the studio.

“In fact, right now, outside, we’ve got our very own superhero patrolling the area,” he said. The camera then cut to Josie, outside, dressed as Spider-man, doing Spider-man poses.

“Good morning, that’s right, it’s your favourite crime-fighting superhero, Spider-man here,” Josie said. “Web-slinging my way around Television Centre making sure everything’s alright.”

“I don’t remember Spider-man having a Bristolian accent,” Phillip joked.

Josie’s stunt looked terrifying! (Credit: ITV)

Josie Gibson on This Morning

Later in the show, Josie then had a go at being Spider-man for the morning by abseiling down the side of Television Centre.

As Josie stood on the edge of Television Centre’s roof, Phillip asked her how she was feeling.

“My spider senses are telling me this might be a bad idea,” she moaned. “If you like action movies then you might want to tune in for this. Because this is the real action, right here.”

“I’m really nervous,” she said, before beginning to abseil down the side of the building, screeching the whole way.

Josie landed on the ground and quipped, “I’ll be a superhero,” as Holly Willoughby and Phillip applauded her.

“I’m so glad I did that. I feel like a real-life superhero!” she declared.

Viewers slammed This Morning for its treatment of Josie (Credit: ITV)

Josie, Phillip, and Holly may have enjoyed that short segment, however, not all viewers were as impressed.

Some fans of the show were unhappy with how Josie was being treated on the show.

“Back to humiliating Josie. Such a shame. She should be permanently presenting,” one viewer said.

“Why do you continue to make Josie look silly? She is worth more than that,” another tweeted the show.

“Some of the things they have Josie doing are ridiculous, but she just gets on with it with a smile on her face. You’re absolutely fabulous,” a third wrote.

However, some viewers were full of praise for Josie’s segment on today’s show.

“Well done Josie, total respect for doing that, you’re amazing,” one viewer said.

“Well done Josie..you’re a star,” another wrote.

