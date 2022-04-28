This Morning viewers all make same complaint about Josie Gibson segment today

This Morning viewers all made the same complaint about Josie Gibson today (April 28).

In the latest episode, Josie visited a farm where she got to meet some very large, albeit cuddly, cows.

Josie got to get up, close and personal with the animals, all under the watchful eye of a trained professional.

During the This Morning segment, host Phillip Schofield told viewers: “We have to point out, every time we do this, is to say that these are special cows. They are specially bred, it’s a caring environment.”

“Do not go into the country today and attempt to cuddle a cow,” he added.

“The cow cuddling is really a way for the general public to come and engage with the project to find out more about cows,” the cow handler told Josie. “There’s a lot of people in the country who love cows and this is a way that they can come and find out more.”

Despite the fun segment, not every viewer was enjoying seeing Josie cuddle up to cows.

In fact, many hit out at ITV for wasting Josie’s talent on silly segments and urged bosses to get her back into the studio.

Some even went as far as to suggest Josie should team up with sometimes co-star Vernon Kay to replace Holly and Phil permanently.

“Totally wasted doing [bleep] like this Josie Gibson you need to be in the studio with Vernon!” said one fan. “Things need to change.”

“Josie and Vernon should be in the studio and Holly should be sent to cuddle cows. Phil can just leave #ThisMorning,” said a second viewer.

Meanwhile, a third annoyed fan tweeted: “Miss our Josie on the couch #ThisMorning.”

