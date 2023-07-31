Josie Gibson comforts Craig Doyle as he shares bad news on This Morning return

On This Morning today, Josie Gibson was left comforting co-host Craig Doyle after he shared some bad news.

The hit ITV show returned for another installment on Monday morning (July 31) with Josie and Craig back at the helm. The much-loved pair reunited to step in and front the show after taking the reins from Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, who hosted last week.

But minutes into Monday’s episode starting, Irish hunk Craig had some bad news to deliver – and Josie soon rallied around.

Josie and Craig were back to front This Morning (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today: Craig shares bad news

Welcoming viewers, Josie told co-star Craig: “I have missed you, your sweet Irish tones!” She then quipped: “Have you missed me?” to which Craig replied: “Oh god yeah!”

The pair then discussed what they had been getting up to – and it seems Craig has had a rather stressful few weeks.

“My bike was nicked!” he fumed. Josie then comforted her co-star and gushed: “Oh mate sorry.”

This Morning star Josie supports Craig

Craig, who has appeared on This Morning since 2022, then explained: “Yeah my race bike. It has very tiny saddle so I hope it hurts, whoever stole it.”

Curious, Josie asked how much the bike was worth. “It’s worth… a lot,” Craig said, before adding: “And all the memories too.”

Craig revealed some bad news (Credit: ITV)

Fans happy to see Josie and Craig back

Meanwhile fans were over the moon to see Josie and Craig back on their telly screens. Rushing to Twitter, one person penned: “Love a Craig and Josie @Josiestweet morning!! Think these two are my new favs together!!” Echoing their thoughts, someone else gushed: “Nice to see Craig and Josie back.”

This Morning announces summer star line-up

It was confirmed last week during a promotional clip that Josie and Craig were hosting.

A voiceover explained: “We get to spend our summer horsing around with Josie and Craig. Joined by absolutely cracking guests, delicious food and a lot of laughs along the way. Josie and Craig, next week on This Morning.”

Read more: This Morning star Craig Doyle hits out on Instagram as he recalls ‘good times’

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.