This Morning presenter Craig Doyle hit out on Instagram yesterday (Friday July 28) as he recalled “good times”.

The much-loved co-host, 52, has proved extremely popular with ITV daytime viewers in recent weeks and months.

He’s mostly anchored the show This Morning previously alongside Josie Gibson. But Craig has also fronted the flagship series with Holly Willoughby, filling in for the departed Phillip Schofield.

Furthermore, his stints on the programme have received so much approval from those watching at home that viewers have been calling for him to feature more and more.

Craig Doyle has co-hosted This Morning alongside Holly Willoughby recently (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Craig Doyle Instagram update

Unfortunately, however, Craig appears to have endured a spot of misfortune.

He revealed in an Instagram Story how he has been the victim of a theft. Craig hasn’t taken the matter lying down, though.

He made it quite clear what he made of the person who made off with his bike by wishing them painful journeys on it.

I hope it gives you piles!

Uploading a snap of his filched bicycle, Craig added: “We had good times but the saddle was tiny… I hope it gives you piles!”

Craig Doyle shares his bike news on Instagram (Credit: Instagram)

Craig Doyle future on This Morning

Better news for Craig’s fans came a couple of days ago as it was confirmed he will be back on the box very soon.

Indeed, he and Josie will taking over the summer months presenting baton from Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary from Monday.

Alison confirmed as she addressed Dermot on Friday (July 28): “It’s our last day together isn’t it? And then we’ve got our summer off! I’m excited.”

Craig Doyle and Josie Gibson will co-host again very soon (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

A voiceover went on to explain: “We get to spend our summer horsing around with Josie and Craig. Joined by absolutely cracking guests, delicious food and a lot of laughs along the way. Josie and Craig, next week on This Morning.”

Read more: Craig Doyle reveals his This Morning future after pleas from fans to make him permanent

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.