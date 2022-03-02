This Morning today: Viewers all make same complaint about Jonathan Van Ness

Today on This Morning (March 2) hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield welcomed Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness to the show.

He was on to chat about his new organic haircare range and chatted to the hosts about his new book.

JVN went down an absolute storm with the vast majority of This Morning viewers on Twitter, with many commenting on his uplifting persona.

However, some pointed out a bit of a complaint about his appearance on the show.

Jonathan Van Ness from Queer Eye appeared on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning today?

Queer Eye star Jonathan – who used to be a hairdresser – appeared on the show with Holly and Phil to front a haircare segment.

However, after his appearance, some This Morning viewers took to Twitter with a complaint about the American star.

Read more: This Morning Host Holly Willoughby under fire for behaviour on show today

Some said that they couldn’t take in a word he said and pointed out that he spoke pretty fast.

One said: “He talks so fast I can barely take in a single word he’s saying.”

Another agreed: “I’m getting a headache listening to him.”

“Doesn’t he talk fast,” said a third.

A fourth likened his appearance to Foo Fighters star Dave Grohl and said: “Is he going to sing or just talk very fast?”

Calls for Jonathan to appear ‘all the time’

However, the vast majority of This Morning fans took to Twitter to issue a plea to ITV to make JVN a permanent fixture on the show.

“@jvn needs to be on @thismorning all the time! Love them! Such a friendly person with amazing positive energy!” said one.

Read more: Irate This Morning fans issue same desperate plea after today’s show

Another agreed.

They said: “Please can we have @jvn on @thismorning as a regular fixture? Even from the US. They are a breath of fresh air! And SO knowledgable!”

Another added: “Ahhh what’s not to love about @jvn on @thismorning.

“Would have liked to see a proper sit down chat on the sofa with him. Hopefully he’ll come back and do that another time.”

Holly and Phil welcomed the hairdresser to the show (Credit: ITV)

‘A breath of fresh air’

Other fans of the show appeared to feel the same way.

One declared: “I just adore Jonathan Van Ness. He’s a breath of fresh air in all the misery of daily news.”

Another agreed and said: “I’ve got to say Jonathan Van Ness is fabulous.”

Others had Jonathan’s back when one meanie on Twitter poked fun at the bearded star wearing a dress.

“I love how he can wear what he wants,” the JVN fan declared.

“Humans decided that dresses were meant for females. He isn’t trying to be a women, he can have a beard.

“Even some women have natural facial hair, they shouldn’t feel they NEED to remove facial hair or any body hair for that matter,” they concluded.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.