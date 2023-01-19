Denise Fergus was on This Morning today (January 19), with James Bulger’s mum issuing a warning ahead of a potential parole hearing for one of her son’s killers.

Hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby spoke to Denise, who explained why she is still fighting to keep one of her son’s killers behind bars.

James was abducted and killed 30 years ago, but Denise does hold fresh hope for justice.

James Bulger’s mum Denise Fergus appeared on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today: Denise Fergus on Jon Venables’ parole hearing

Denise spoke to Holly and Phil about Jon Venables, who is expected to get a parole hearing this year.

She said: “I don’t trust him. If he gets out I know for a fact we’ll end up with another case like James’.”

Denise then explained: “Through his own stupidity, he realised a photo of himself on social media, so he’s just going to be fearing his life.

“So I think what is he going to do again to get back into that prison where he feels safe.”

‘He blew his chances’

Denise also spoke about a potential rehabilitation for Venables, who has reoffended in the past.

“He was given that chance twice since James was taken from me and he blew them chances so I think now that he should remain in prison,” she told the hosts.

“In the beginning I did say, if he’s done an adult prison sentence then I wouldn’t have taken it as far as I have done. I would’ve been living a normal life now.

“But because they weren’t properly punished, I did say that one of them or both of them would go on to reoffend. And that’s exactly what he’s done.”

Robert Thompson, who was also jailed for the abduction and murder of James, hasn’t reoffended since his release.

Holly and Phil asked Denise about a potential parole hearing for Venables (Credit: ITV)

‘Within touching distance of justice’

Speaking of Venables, Denise added: “I believe that I am in touching distance now of getting justice for one of my son’s killers.

“I don’t ever want him to see the light of day again. I don’t think he deserves to see the light of day again.”

Denise said that she “trusts” Dominic Raab to bring in the new laws to keep Venables in prison.

“When I was speaking to Dominic, he said something and I just froze in the moment. I just couldn’t believe what I was hearing. It was a positive thing,” she said.

