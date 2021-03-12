The James Bulger Channel 5 documentary was a harrowing watch last night (Thursday March 11), and viewers paid tribute to mum Denise.

Lost Boy: The Killing Of James Bulger told the full story of how two-year-old James was heinously murdered in 1993 by Jon Venables and Robert Thompson.

Denise won praise from viewers (Credit: Channel 5)

What happened during the James Bulger documentary on Channel 5?

During the final part of the two-part series, viewers got emotional as mum Denise detailed the impact of losing her little boy.

Denise and her sons Michael, Thomas and Leon said that they still remember James fondly.

They even set a place for him at the Christmas dinner table every year.

These details caused viewers to shed tears as Denise blamed herself for losing James.

However, she received a huge outpouring of love and support.

There have been countless child murders over the years, but none makes me cry more than the murder of baby James Bulger. His mother, Denise Fergus's pain still pierces your heart with the same depth as it did all those years ago. My heart breaks for her. #JamesBulger #LostBoy — Lady Kismuil Brodie (@Kismuil) March 10, 2021

My heart aches for @Denise_fergus . Honest to god; I'm utterly in awe of this incredibly strong, awe-inspiring woman. It breaks my heart to hear her say "I shouldn't have left his hand go".. You are not; and will never ever be at fault for this. Love to you ❤ #jamesbulger — Laura (@lauboo103) March 10, 2021

#JamesBulger what a brave woman Denise is and a fitting tribute to set up the charity to give to others. RIP James never to be forgotten — Annette Cuthbertson (@LushNettie) March 11, 2021

Heartbreaking watching #LostBoy the last few nights! @Denise_fergus you're the bravest most inspirational lady I've ever had the pleasure knowing and your boys are a credit to you both! ❤ (@stuartfergus with hair got me though 😂) #JamesBulger @jbmt1 — Gemma (@xxGemParryxx) March 11, 2021

How did viewers react?

8 years for BRUTALLY murdering a 2 year old baby…. absolute failure on the part of the justice system #JamesBulger — Danielle (@dwaddell_) March 11, 2021

7 years and eight months.

Whoever made that decision I hope you burn in hell.#JamesBulger#JusticeForJamesBulger#LostBoy — 🥀 𝕷𝖆𝖚𝖗𝖊𝖓 🥀 (@MissLaurenSmith) March 11, 2021

I don’t think there’s a sentence more despicable than the one Thompson and Venables got for murdering #JamesBulger – Especially now we know Venables is still a monster. Beyond sickening. Total failure of a justice system!! #LostBoy — 𝒞𝑒𝓇𝒾🧘🏻‍♀️ (@Cgcg200) March 11, 2021

Enraged viewers

Meanwhile, many viewers were outraged by the sentences given to James’ murderers.

In 1993, Venables and Thompson – who were 10 at the time – were sent down for eight years.

In 2001, they were both released after serving their minimum punishment.

Both received new identities and were moved to secret locations.

