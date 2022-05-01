James Bulger news: Mum Denise Fergus’ agony over Jon Venables parole hearing

In the latest James Bulger news, Denise Fergus has opened up about her pain over Jon Venables’ possibly being released.

According to the Sunday People, one of James‘ killers might have a parole board hearing in August.

Denise has two weeks to submit a victim impact statement which could influence if Venables stays behind bars.

And she has also called on deputy PM and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab to meet with her to press for a public inquiry into her son’s death.

The mother of James Bulger wants to meet with Dominic Raab (Credit: Sky News YouTube)

James Bulger news

Recent reports claim Mr Raab plans a crackdown with new laws letting ministers intervene in dangerous convicts’ parole hearings.

Denise, 53, is convinced Venables will offend again. She worries enacting legislation next year will prove too late.

James was just two when he was abducted, tortured and murdered by Venables and Robert Thompson in February 1993. They were released in 2001 with new identities.

Read more: James Bulger dad’s vow to block Jon Venables’ fresh bid for prison release

Thompson, now 39, has not reoffended. However, Venables was imprisoned again in 2010 and 2017 for possessing indecent images of children. He was previously turned down for parole in 2020.

That means both Denise and James’ dad Ralph face making agonising victim statements to argue why Venables should remain jailed.

Today 29 years ago I found out & knew my life would change forever.💔

Thanks to everyone who sent lovely and kind messages over the last couple of days & once again remembering my son James.

Your words mean alot to me & my family, I know you’ll always keep him in your hearts.❤💙 pic.twitter.com/5mRCokMmfH — Denise Fergus (@Denise_fergus) February 14, 2022

‘It takes it out of you’

Denise told the newspaper: “I’ve got a very happy life now. I’m very lucky, but news of the parole board hearing brings the same feelings back.

“It takes me back to a dark place. It kicks it all off again. I can’t get away from it.”

It takes me back to a dark place.

She went on to say the fight for justice for James is what keeps her going, even though it takes a toil on her.

Denise added: “This is the third or fourth time I’ve done one against him. It takes it out of you.”

Denise Fergus faces making a victim impact statement (Credit: Loose Women YouTube)

Public inquiry ‘insult’

Determined Denise vowed not to “show an inch of weakness” as she fears for other families if Venables is released.

She maintains Venables is not rehabilitated. But she also admits it is “scary” that she might have to face the possibility he is freed.

Read more: James Bulger’s mum pays heartbreaking tribute 29 years since his tragic death

And so Denise also hopes Mr Raab will sit down with her to discuss a debate in the House of Commons.

A petition to consider a public enquiry accrued 214,000 signatures. But Denise feels it is “insulting” she hasn’t been informed if MPs will debate the possibility.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.