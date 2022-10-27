Holly Willoughby under fire for behaviour on This Morning as fans tell her to ‘grow up’

This Morning today saw Holly Willoughby come under fire for her behaviour during a segment on Halloween on the show.

The 41-year-old was told to “grow up” by some viewers, while others accused the star of pretending to be more scared than she actually was for the cameras.

Holly Willoughby’s behaviour came under fire today (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby on This Morning today

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Holly and Phillip Schofield look forward to Halloween.

During the show, Holly and Phillip read out some ghost stories viewers had been sending in.

One story being read out involved the ‘ghost’ of a Victorian child.

Holly and Phillip immediately turned to each other and said “It’s always Victorian!” at the same time.

Holly then screeched before squealing “that’s spooky!”.

Later in the show, Holly revealed that her worst nightmare is walking through a scary maze.

“I don’t like jump scares,” she said. “And now I feel like someone’s going to jump out from behind the sofa or something and scare me.”

It’s safe to say that viewers were less than impressed with Holly’s behaviour, including her squealing, during today’s show.

Holly was slammed by some viewers of the show (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby slammed for behaviour on This Morning today

A number of viewers took to Twitter to slam the star, with many telling the star to “grow up”.

“Who knew that Holly had an extra irritating voice just for ghost items,” one viewer tweeted.

“Stop pretending to be scared of Halloween, Holly, particularly when you regularly attend Jonathan Ross’s parties,” another said. They then uploaded a couple of pictures of Holly wearing some very spooky Halloween outfits over the years.

“Holly always does this little girl act all the time and squeals at everything she thinks it’s feminine to be sooooo girly…but not on a grown woman,” a third fan ranted.

“Oh grow up Holly ffs,” another groaned.

Others, meanwhile, had nice things to say to Holly online as one gushed: “Great show as always much love.”

Another added: “What a lovely outfit Holly, you look so beautiful.”

Something interesting is happening on the show on Monday (Credit: ITV)

Holly and Phillip announce big news

Elsewhere on today’s show, Holly and Phillip made an exciting announcement about Monday’s show (October 31).

The hosts urged viewers to tune in on Monday to see them “as you’ve never seen them before”.

Speaking at the end of the show, Holly said: “We’ll be back with you on Monday with our This Morning Halloween spooktacular!”

“Yeah, get ready to see our This Morning family as you’ve never seen them before. We’ll see you on Halloween from 10!” Phillip said.

“#ThisMorning just me that thinks all this Halloween bunkum is best left in America?” one viewer tweeted.

“God remember the last years Halloween this morning episode. It was awful. Fingers crossed it’s not the same on Monday,” a third wrote.

