Holly Willoughby looks ‘absolutely stunning’ as she attends Pride of Britain Awards in ‘princess’ dress

Holly Willoughby stunned fans on Instagram after sharing a snap of herself ahead of the Pride of Britain Awards.

The This Morning star attended the star-studded ceremony on Monday night (October 24).

Before she took to the red carpet, Holly took to Instagram to share her glamorous look with her followers.

Holly Willoughby shares ‘gorgeous’ Instagram picture

TV presenter Holly was on sparkling form in a pink floral tulle dress that looked like something straight out of a Disney fairy tale.

Holly also posted an image of herself, which she captioned: “Waterproof mascara on and tissues at the ready… on my way to the @prideofbritain …

“Love this night #hwstyle. Dress by @nedrettaciroglu Jewellery by @yokolondonpearls Heels by @renecaovilla.”

The ITV star also shared a snap with her sister, who she took with her to the awards.

Sharing a snap of the pair, Holly wrote: “By my side… always and for tonight’s @prideofbritain award.”

She added: “@ladywilloughby wearing @coastfashion and looking [fire emoji]… love you Kel. #sisters #prideofbritain.”

Holly Willoughby fans on Instagram react

“Both so Beautiful!! You look so alike,” gushed one fan.

A second replied: “Nothing compares to the bond with a sister. Looking gorgeous you two.”

“You look like a princess – stunning dress,” said a third.

Holly and Phil on the red carpet

Elsewhere, on the red carpet, Holly was joined by her co-presenter Phillip Schofield.

Earlier this month, This Morning scooped the Daytime award at the National Television Awards.

The show took home the prize for the fifth year in a row.

While members of the This Morning team went on-stage to receive the award, reports claim they were ‘booed’.

It comes after they were accused of ‘jumping’ the queue at the Queen’s lying-in-state last month – something they and ITV have denied.

Holly Willoughby at the NTA Awards earlier this month (Credit: Splashnews)

However, it wasn’t all bad news for Holly and Phil.

Despite the criticism at the NTAs, many fans of the show supported and defended Holly and Phil on social media in response to the trolls.

One said on Twitter at the time: “Like honestly there’s so many more important things going on in the world than to obsess over Phil and Holly now.”

“Well anyone who booed @hollywills and @Schofe at the @OfficialNTAs last night should feel ashamed,” wrote another.

This Morning taken off air

Meanwhile, after what could’ve been a heavy night last night, Holly and Phil got a lie in today.

This Morning was axed in the ITV daytime schedules.

Instead, political coverage of Liz Truss’ exit was shown on the channel.

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV and ITV Hub.

