Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby announce news about Monday’s This Morning: ‘Get ready!’

This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield rounded out today’s show with an exciting announcement.

The pair urged fans and viewers to tune in on Monday (October 31) to see the hosts “as you’ve never seen them before”. Monday’s programme will be the show’s annual “Halloween spooktacular”.

Sharing the news at the end of today’s episode, Holly said: “We’ll be back with you on Monday with our This Morning Halloween spooktacular!”

Phil added: “Yeah, get ready to see our This Morning family as you’ve never seen them before. We’ll see you on Halloween from 10!”

In addition to the announcement, today’s episode also featured appearances from Strictly Come Dancing star Will Mellor and dance partner Nancy Xu, who discussed their journey on the show so far.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield made an announcement on today’s show (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willougby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning

Meanwhile, the annual Pride of Britain awards will be airing tonight on ITV from 8pm. The duo will be joining the ranks of the star-studded guests.

This is the pair’s first red carpet appearance since they were reportedly ‘booed’ at the National Television awards earlier this month.

When their talk show won the Best Daytime award, the hosts were reportedly booed by the audience after allegations that they had skipped the queue to see the Queen lying in state last month.

Holly reportedly left the awards show early, leaving Phillip to face questions about ‘queue-gate’ alone.

However, some fans of the show came to Holly and Phil’s defence on social media after the NTA criticism.

The duo will appear at the Pride of Britain awards (Credit: SplashNews)

This Morning on ITV

Elsewhere, This Morning viewers expressed their disappointment earlier this week after Phil and Holly hosted Monday’s show.

The UK’s half-term holiday is usually accompanied by a change in the hosts. However, instead of Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond, viewers were disappointed to see Holly and Phillip.

Alison and Dermot had hosted This Morning last week instead while Holly and Phil were off.

One frustrated viewer tweeted: “It’s disappointing putting @thismorning on and Phil & Holly are presenting. Bring back @AlisonHammond & @radioleary.”

Viewers were disappointed when Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary were absent this week (Credit: ITV)

This Morning was taken off air on Tuesday

But on Tuesday (October 25), Holly and Phil were nowhere to be seen.

The This Morning Twitter account announced that the show wouldn’t be airing due to ITV’s news coverage of the new Prime Minister.

ITV replaced the popular daytime show with coverage of Liz Truss stepping aside as Prime Minister and Rishi Sunak taking over.

Fans of the show, however, expressed their disappointment that the programme had been taken off air. Others took the opportunity to poke fun at Holly and Phil regarding ‘queue-gate’.

One viewer tweeted: “Are they in the Queue to Downing Street?”

