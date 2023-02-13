This Morning today (Monday, February 13) saw Gyles Brandreth host a cooking segment on the show.

However, the segment didn’t go down well with some viewers, who branded the 74-year-old “insufferable”.

Clodagh and Gyles cooked up a storm today (Credit: ITV)

Gyles hosts cooking segment on This Morning today

The segment saw the 74-year-old whipping up a butternut squash and coconut soup alongside Clodagh McKenna.

Gyles is planning on surprising his wife by making her Clodagh’s soup recipe.

He gave the recipe a go on today’s edition of the show, with Josie Gibson, Dermot O’Leary, and the viewers at home watching.

During the segment, Gyles spoke about his wife and their family together.

“I don’t cook, but my wife is a great cook,” he explained. He then went on to explain that a few years back, his wife decided she didn’t want to cook all the time, so now Gyles prepares soup for them at lunchtime every day.

Today, he wanted to learn how to make Clodagh’s soup so he could make it for his wife tomorrow (Tuesday, February 14).

The segment divided viewers (Credit: ITV)

Viewers slam ‘insufferable’ Gyles

However, if Gyles was expecting viewers to be loving his segment on today’s show, he will be sorely disappointed.

“This is the worst cooking item that’s ever been on here. Gyles has completely ruined it,” one viewer fumed.

“Gyles is such an attention seeker,” another ranted.

“Gyles cooking, oh god no,” a third moaned.

Additionally, another said: “Gyles is insufferable.”

However, some viewers enjoyed the segment.

“Think Gyles and Clodagh should team up more often, loved watching them, so funny. The soup looked amazing too,” one viewer tweeted.

Josie and Dermot hosted the show today (Credit: ITV)

Josie Gibson dress today

Meanwhile, Josie’s appearance divided viewers.

The 38-year-old was back today to host the show alongside Dermot O’Leary.

Viewers were happy to see her back but were divided over her appearance.

The former Big Brother star was wearing a bright yellow dress today – and it proved too much for some fans of the show.

“Can’t watch this today, Josie’s dress is so bright it’s strobing,” one viewer tweeted.

“I think I need sunglasses on, Josie’s dress is too bright,” another said.

Some fans liked it though!

“@Josiestweet is really brightening a grey Monday in that bright yellow dress. Awesome stuff,” one viewer tweeted.

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

