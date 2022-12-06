This Morning today (Tuesday, December 6) saw Gino D’Acampo make a return to the show for a cooking segment.

However, some viewers weren’t happy to see the Italian chef on their screens today and took to Twitter to complain.

Gino D’Acampo on This Morning today

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Gino make a return to the show.

The popular Italian chef was back to cook his festive turkey in Masala sauce.

The 46-year-old was also on the programme to promote his new TV show, which will see him combine cooking with love.

“My new show is on Wednesday and Thursday,” Gino explained to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

“It’s a two-hour special. It’s a social experiment,” he continued. “So at 9 o’clock on ITV1, I open up a cookery school, only and exclusively for single people.”

Gino then continued, saying: “My idea is you can fall in love by using food. By cooking together. My mum and dad did, so did my grandmother, so did I with Jessica.”

Gino slammed by viewers after This Morning appearance today

However, Gino’s appearance on the show didn’t go down well with everyone.

Many were unhappy that the Italian chef was even on the show, with some branding him “difficult to watch”.

“Why does Gino always act up like a complete an utter [bleep]?” one viewer tweeted.

“Starting to not like Gino today. Hijacks everything he’s in and it’s a shame as I enjoy his shows,” another said.

“Here we go, the irritating attention-seeking Gino has appeared on #ThisMorning with people who encourage him to be a complete [bleep], time to turn it over,” a third wrote.

“#ginodacampo is not funny. Someone needs to stop him – he’s just irritating. I wouldn’t be sorry if he was never on #thismorning again,” another tweeted.

Holly and Phil – and Sharon Marshall – playfully chastised the chef over his interrupting, too.

Gino came under fire last month too (Credit: ITV)

Gino under fire for behaviour

This isn’t the first time that Gino has come under fire from viewers recently.

Back in November, the Italian chef came under fire for his behaviour during This Morning.

His behaviour was so bad that Phillip Schofield was forced to apologise to viewers at home.

During a cooking segment, Gino said: “I like to use other countries’ ingredients but I don’t like to do the full dish – especially the French.

“Because I’m going to be honest with you, apart from Fred Sirieix, I don’t like French people.”

Holly and Phillip were shocked. “There are some very lovely French people,” Phillip argued, but Gino wasn’t to be deterred.

“They are too close to Italy, they always think that they are the greatest. There is no need for French people in the world,” he said.

“I do apologise, if you are French and watching today, we love you very much,” Phillip said.

Viewers were unimpressed. “Used to like Gino but now he’s too annoying. That was uncalled for regarding the French,” one viewer said.

“Here we go again with @Ginofantastico causing chaos in the kitchen of @thismorning. Now he’s insulting the French,” another moaned.

