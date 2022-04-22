This Morning host Dermot O’Leary became emotional today during an interview with Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick.

Noel appeared on Friday’s show to discuss his upcoming tour, An Evening with Noel Fitzpatrick, which is for animal lovers everywhere.

But Dermot got choked up after watching footage from Noel’s Channel 4 series The Supervet.

Dermot became emotional on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

After the footage was played, Dermot looked teary as he said: “Aw man, I’m done in already!”

He then placed his script over his face.

Alison Hammond said: “It’s amazing isn’t it?” to which Dermot replied: “No, you’re crying!” as he fanned his face.

Noel appeared on the show to discuss his tour (Credit: ITV)

Noel admitted: “That was so sweet to see your response to that. It was beautiful.”

Alison said: “It’s emotional stuff. It’s all about love and he’s got a lot of love in his heart.”

Noel said he wanted to bring “that love” because there’s a “lot of difficulties” in the world.

He said: “I just thought I’d be a tour of love across the nation.

“I really genuinely hope that even people who haven’t got a dog or a cat in their life will come and share in those stories of love.”

Dermot looked teary on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Noel went on to speak about suffering the loss of his beloved dog, Keira.

He revealed: “Remarkably last night, you won’t believe this, at midnight I was sitting in the wards with a puppy called Kiera named after my dog.

“A border terrier who I fixed last night and that’s the circle of life.”

He added to Dermot: “I was tearing up like you were earlier because I just thought that’s love coming back.

“It’s magnificent because Keira was on my last tour with me. So my very first talk about this tour, she comes back.

“Isn’t that beautiful?”

