Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick has shared an emotional thanks to fans following the sad death of his beloved mum.

The Irish veterinary surgeon lost his mum Rita on February 2.

Taking to Twitter and Instagram on Sunday, Noel shared a photo of himself and his mum alongside a touching message.

Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick pays tribute to mum

The image showed Noel and Rita smiling for the camera.

Noel wrote: “My dear Mammy Rita passed away 2-2-22.

“Sincerest thanks for all your kind wishes for me and my brother and sisters these past few days.”

He continued: “I loved my mammy beyond words. She believed in me when nobody else did and encouraged me late at night with my studies when I felt all alone.

“Mammy was never one for ‘grand’ gestures and nor would she want a fuss now.

“It was ‘never about her’ – but rather about ‘what she could do for you’.

“She elevated everyone with her kindness, compassion, empathy and bright wit. Her humility in the face of her greatness is an example to all of us.”

Noel added: “And so, now I give thanks for all the love you gave to our world Mammy Rita.

“Your bright light remains with all of us who were lucky enough to share the magnificence of your smile.

“May you rest in perpetual peace. Thank you for everything Mammy. I will love you forever.”

Fans offered their condolences to Noel in the replies section.

One person said: “So so sorry for your loss Noel thinking of you at this sad time.”

Another wrote: “Thinking of you all at this sad time Noel. Sending hugs.”

A third added: “Sending lots of love. So sorry for your loss.”

Noel Fitzpatrick loses beloved mum

Noel first paid tribute to his beloved mum earlier this week in a family statement.

It read: “Our beloved mother, Rita Fitzpatrick (92), passed away peacefully in her home at Esker, Mountmellick, on Wednesday 2 February.

“Rita was predeceased by her husband Sean, brothers Tom, Sean and Pat, her sister Marie and her daughter-in-law Sheila.”

