This Morning fans all make same complaint about Holly and Phil over booze segment today

This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield enjoyed a wine tasting segment today (March 24) on the show.

The duo and wine expert Helen McGinn were offering their advice on the best Mother’s Day tipples.

However, after the segment aired ITV viewers took to Twitter with a bit of a complaint about the pair – and poor Helen.

Especially after a little booze blooper by Holly…

Phil and Holly hosted a wine tasting segment for Mother’s Day on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning today?

This Morning hosts Holly and Phil were joined in the studio by Helen, who presented the hosts with assorted red, white, rosé and sparkling wines.

The hosts duly obliged in tasting the wines as Helen talked through taste, prices and where to buy the wines.

Phil was seen swirling the wine around his mouth before swallowing it like a true pro.

Holly, meanwhile, took sips of hers before delivering her verdict.

At one point, towards the end of the tasting segment, Holly did make a slight blooper.

She misheard Helen’s description of a wine, thinking she had called the red “Cabernet Plonk”.

As a result, the studio descended into chaos, with Holly, Phil and Helen doubling up in laughter as they clutched their glasses of wine.

So perhaps it was that incident which led viewers to comment that the hosts were perhaps a little tipsy – or pretending to be!

This Morning wine expert Helen McGinn (Credit: ITV)

What did viewers say about Holly and Phil?

One claimed: “They’re all pretending to be drunk.”

Another said: “Fake tipsy time.”

A third commented on Helen and said: “Is the wine lady on #ThisMorning already drunk?”

They’re all pretending to be drunk.

“Need to be drunk to watch it to be honest!!!” said one cruel viewer.

Another said Holly was drunk “after a few glasses”, as another commented: “Down the hatch, Holly.”

Phillip actually is something of a wine buff, in fact (Credit: ITV)

This Morning host Phil ‘the wine connoisseur’

Phil came under fire for his behaviour during the segment too.

One viewer commented: “Phil chewing the wine.”

A second added: “Phil the wine connoisseur.”

Phillip does, in fact, have his own wine brand, so he might just know a thing or two about the drink.

And, eco fans, it also comes flatpack bottle made from recycled material.

So what did you think?