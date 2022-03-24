Vanessa Feltz on This Morning
TV

This Morning: Vanessa Feltz tests positive for Covid after appearance in studio

Vanessa was in the studio very shortly before testing positive

By Rebecca Carter
| Updated:

This Morning regular Vanessa Feltz has tested positive for Covid after appearing in the studio today.

Vanessa, who often appears on the show as an agony aunt and to share her thoughts on the latest news headlines, shared the news on her Instagram.

On Thursday morning, Vanessa appeared in the studio alongside Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield for the show’s Morning View segment.

Host Holly has only just returned to the show after having Covid herself.

Vanessa Feltz on This Morning with Holly and Phil
Vanessa appeared in the studio today shortly before testing positive for Covid (Credit: ITV)

Vanessa Feltz tests positive for Covid

During the segment today, Vanessa was heard coughing.

However, nobody picked up on it and the segment carried on.

Shortly after her appearance, Vanessa shared a video to her Instagram to reveal she had tested positive on a lateral flow test.

Vanessa Feltz on This Morning
Vanessa said she felt okay (Credit: ITV)

Holding up the positive test, Vanessa said: “Oh well, here it is. I’ve got Covid.

“Gosh, I don’t really know what to say. It’s a bit of a shock because I don’t feel that bad, I feel in fact okay.”

Vanessa continued: “I’ve just did This Morning and I gave a right cough when I was on the telly and I thought that’s a bit weird.

“Got on the back of the motorbike to come home again and felt slightly queasy which I never never do.

“Thought I better test and here it is, positive. Sending love to anybody else in a similar situation.

“I know I’m very lucky to have avoided it for this long. Big kiss and hugs.”

Many of Vanessa’s celeb pals offered their well wishes to Vanessa.

Holly commented: “Oh no!!!! Hope you’re ok… sending lots of love.”

Zoe Ball added: “Welcome darling…. it’s not the most fun I’ll confess…”

This Morning’s Dr Philippa Kaye said: “Am so sorry to hear that and hope you stay feeling OK.”

Meanwhile, Dr Zoe Williams wrote: “Oh hope you stay well lovely. Shout if I can help.”

Fans also sent their support to Vanessa as one said: “Sending lots of love – get well soon.”

Another commented: “Noooooooooooooo. So sorry honey. Get better very soon!”

