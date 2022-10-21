This Morning fans divided over Carol Vorderman and Gyles Brandreth today

On This Morning today, Carol Vorderman appeared on the show to host a phone-in with Gyles Brandreth.

However, not all viewers were impressed, with many making the same complaint – why are Carol and Gyles of all people hosting a phone-in?

Carol was on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Carol Vorderman on This Morning today

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Carol make a return to the show.

Alongside Gyles, she hosted a phone-in where she gave viewers advice on their love lives.

During the phone-in, Gyles and Carol also spoke about their own love lives.

“Your line of life has been different,” Gyles said to Carol of her love life.

“It has been different,” Carol agreed.

“I’ve been married twice. First one was not happy, second one was very happy and then it ended,” she said.

“I’m a great believer in chapters of my life, and some are extended chapters and some aren’t,” she continued.

“I now, the last ten years or so, live a very much freer life where I have special friends and I am not looking for one person.”

Viewers had the same complaint to make about Gyles and Carol’s phone-in (Credit: ITV)

This Morning phone-in today

Carol and Gyles may have been enjoying their time giving out love life advice on This Morning today, however some viewers werent.

They took to Twitter to complain, with many wondering why Carol and Gyles of all people were the ones imparting advice.

“Why’s Carol Vorderman on #thismorning doing a phone in may I ask?” one viewer wrote.

“How bad do things have to be to take love advice from Gyles and Carol,” another tweeted.

“[Bleeping] hell! Gyles and Carol’s love clinic,” a third said.

“Carol Vorderman, expert on everything and nothing,” another swiped.

However, others loved the duo as one said: “@carolvorders advice on Love Clinic on @ThisMorning is brilliant, the advice is spot on that can be for many age groups, not just the older generation. I want more @ITV.”

Another added: “This Morning, Carol Vorderman has added so much. What an asset & a marvellous pairing with Gyles.”

The star opened up on This Morning recently (Credit: ITV)

Carol Vorderman opens up about love life

This isn’t the first time that Carol has opened up about her love life on This Morning recently.

During a phone-in, in which she gave viewers advice about their love life, Carol spoke about how she isn’t after a relationship.

“I live my life in chapters,” she said. “So for the last decade or so, I’ve lived a life which is much freer.”

She then continued, saying: “I’ve never felt freer. So I have ignored the looking for one person and I have a number of what I’ve called ‘special friends’.”

She then went on to say that she doesn’t want to marry again, or live with a man again.

Carol said: “But this is a time to break this nonsense taboo, which is a person should only be looking for one other person that satisfies everything in their life. That’s hell.”

Speaking about her special friends, she said: “They don’t know each other, but they know about it. It’s a very honest relationship.”

