This Morning today (Friday, October 7) saw Carol Vorderman make an unexpected sex confession, leaving viewers divided.

Some fans of the show were all for Carol being open about her sex life, whilst others thought it was a bit too much information.

Carol spoke about her love life on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Carol Vorderman’s sex confession on This Morning today

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary welcome Carol and Gyles Brandreth onto the show.

During the show, Carol and Gyles hosted a phone-in where they offered viewers advice on their love lives.

I have ignored the looking for one person and I have a number of what I’ve called ‘special friends’.

One viewer who phoned in, a 52-year-old man, asked Carol and Gyles what age group he should pitch himself to when looking for dates.

“I live my life in chapters,” Carol told the caller.

“So for the last decade or so, I’ve lived a life which is much freer.”

She then continued, saying: “I’ve never felt freer. So I have ignored the looking for one person and I have a number of what I’ve called ‘special friends’.”

Carol, who is twice divorced, then went on to say that she doesn’t want to marry again.

Carol opened up on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Carol Vorderman talks ‘special friends’

The former Countdown star then continued, explaining that she doesn’t want to live with a man again and have to look after him.

“But this is a time to break this nonsense taboo, which is a person should only be looking for one other person that satisfies everything in their life. That’s hell,” she said.

Speaking about her so-called ‘special friends’, Carol said: “They don’t know each other, but they know about it. It’s a very honest relationship.”

She then continued, saying: “One of them has gone on for many more years than my marriage. Yeah, it’s over 10 years. Another is seven. He’s an astronaut. He rang me from the space station.”

Carol then had some advice for the caller.

“Go with someone who makes your heart sing babes. Even if it’s only for an occasional weekend. You do you!” she urged.

Viewers were divided by Carol’s confessions (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react to Carol on This Morning today

Upon hearing about Carol and her ‘special friends’, a number of viewers took to Twitter – and they were pretty divided.

Some were of the opinion that Carol was sharing way too much information.

“Carol Vorderman on the telly talking about how she has many ‘special friends’ is enough TV for one day,” one viewer wrote.

“Carol always thinks she’s so trendy and forward-thinking… stop patronising other women of the same age ffs!” another said.

“Carol just winds me up,” a third tweeted.

However, other viewers were far more supportive of the 61-year-old’s love life.

“I mean I’m kinda loving the fact Carol has many ‘special friends’, good for you hun, go get ’em,” one viewer wrote.

“All the hate for Carol on here! Good for you Carol! You go and [bleep] whoever you want girl! You’re single and what you do has nowt to do with any [bleep]! All the [bleeps] hating on here are secretly envious!” another supportive viewer said.

“Carol, you get yours girl,” a third urged the star.

Read more: This Morning: Alison Hammond slammed as she laughs about losing £10k

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV and ITV Hub.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.