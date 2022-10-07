This Morning host Alison Hammond recounted a story where she lost £10k without noticing on the show today (October 7).

Whilst Alison, as expected, saw the funny side of her story, some of the viewers at home didn’t – and took to Twitter to slam her.

Alison Hammond on This Morning today

During today’s edition of This Morning, Alison recounted a story where she lost £10k without even realising.

The costly incident happened when she was having her car serviced.

Alison made the confession during a chat with her fellow co-stars, Dermot O’Leary, Carol Vorderman and Gyles Brandreth.

Her comments came after a discussion about a man who was charged £35,000 for an Uber trip when the driver made a mistake.

It was £1,000 but they charged me £10,000 and I didn’t even notice.

“I got my car serviced and I paid for the service, and I didn’t notice until they phoned me that they charged me £10,000 for the service,” Alison said.

“They charged me £10,000! They noticed a month later and phoned me up and said we’ve overcharged you. It was £1,000 but they charged me £10,000 and I didn’t even notice,” she added.

This Morning viewers slam Alison

Alison may have seen the funny side, however, it’s safe to say that This Morning viewers weren’t impressed with her story.

Many thought that the 47-year-old presenter was boasting about the fact that she has money. As a result, some took to Twitter to slam her.

“So Alison didn’t even notice being charged 10k and jokes about it??? By saying that you’ve just lost my support. No need to rub our noses in it. No need,” one viewer tweeted.

“Alright Alison we get it you have money not to notice 10k missing,” another then said.

“A glimpse into Alison’s life that she didn’t notice £10k missing from her bank,” a third sniped.

“Just shows alison has a lot of money if she didn’t notice being charged 10k!” another then wrote.

Alison opens up

In other Alison-related news, the Birmingham-born star opened up about her “devastating” 2020 in DNA Journey last night (Thursday, October 6).

Alison was on the show with Kate Garraway, and together they went on a journey to learn more about their ancestry.

During their journey, Alison opened up about both her parents passing away in 2020.

“My mum was diagnosed with cancer,” she said as she fought back tears.

“It was bizarre. Within about two months of my mum passing, my dad had a heart attack and passed away in Jamaica,” she revealed.

“I can speak about it now. Without crying,” she then added.

Viewers showed their support for Alison on Twitter after the show.

“Watching DNA Journey with Alison Hammond. I love her to bits. She makes me proud to be a Midlander,” one viewer wrote.

“I absolutely love Alison Hammond,” another then said.

