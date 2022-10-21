Carol Vorderman left in tears over emotional This Morning surprise live on air

On This Morning today, Carol Vorderman was left in tears after some Pride of Britain winners were surprised.

Josie Gibson surprised PC Leon Mittoo and PC James Willetts on This Morning on Friday.

The pair had been awarded This Morning’s Emergency Services Pride of Britain Award. Josie hid at their local station to surprise them with the award.

Carol, Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond watched from the ITV sofa as Josie snuck in and left the two officers shocked.

“Do you know how hard it is to be inconspicuous… in a police station!” laughed Josie.

However, the camera then cut back to the studio, where Carol appeared to be wiping away a tear from her cheek.

Carol Vorderman on This Morning on Friday (Credit: ITV)

Carol Vorderman in tears on This Morning today

The officers were on one of their first patrols when they heroically put their lives in danger during a brutal knife attack in West Bromwich town centre on the morning of 21 July last year.

Speaking about the award and the frenzied attack, PC Leon said: “I’m actually lost for words, I don’t know what to say.

“We both got really lucky. We both got injuries to the head. With what they had on them I think someone out there is looking down on us because it could have been a lot worse.”

On winning the award, his colleague added: “I don’t think it is something you ever expect to get. You just don’t even expect to be nominated for something like that.”

Elsewhere, after the segment came to an end, Dermot turned to a clearly emotional Carol and asked for her thoughts.

She said: “I can’t wait to see you on Monday night!” and wiped tears away from her eyes.

Carol continued: “Sorry, I get emotional it’s the Pride of Britain Awards. And their story is something else!”

Carol Vorderman will present the Pride of Britain Awards on Monday (Credit: ITV)

What happened to the officers?

Meanwhile, the two police officers previously recalled the horrific attack in an interview.

PC Willetts told the Mirror: “It was 30-degree weather, it was the hottest day we’d had for a long time, everyone was enjoying themselves eating ice cream, in shorts and t-shirts, so it seemed really weird to be walking around in puffer coats and heavy backpacks.

“One of the men ran towards me screaming brandishing something and swinging around erratically.

“I could see Leon getting chased so I started heading towards him. However, I suddenly felt a massive sharp pain in the back of my head and my helmet went flying onto the floor.”

As a result, the two men who committed the attack, Parminder Hunjan and Maninder Hunjan, were jailed earlier this year for 10 years and eight years respectively.

Meanwhile, the Pride of Britain Awards takes place next Thursday (October 27).

Read more: This Morning viewers all make the same complaint about Alison Hammond

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV and ITV Hub.

Meanwhile, what do you think of this story and the two heroic police officers? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.