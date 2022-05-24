On This Morning today, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield greeted viewers live from Buckingham Palace.

For the first hour of the daytime show on Tuesday, the duo were at the palace to mark the Queen‘s Platinum Jubilee.

Holly and Phil were thrilled as they opened the show from Buckingham Palace but some viewers were left switching off!

This Morning today

Opening the programme, Holly said: “Hello and welcome to a very special edition of This Morning live from Buckingham Palace.”

Phil continued: “To mark the Queen’s historic Platinum Jubilee for the next hour we are joining you from inside Her Majesty’s magnificent London home.”

Turning to Phil, Holly said: “We did it. We just walked through the front entrance. It’s incredible.”

Chef Phil spoke to the hosts about his visit to the royal kitchens (Credit: ITV)

Throughout the first hour of the show, Holly and Phil explored the palace and its gardens.

They sat down with Gyles Brandreth to reflect on his memories of the Royal Family.

Meanwhile, a segment also showed chef Phil Vickery meet with the Royal Household’s Head Chef, Chris Tombling.

He took viewers inside the royal kitchens.

In addition, Holly and Phil joined Gok Wan to discuss the Queen’s most iconic fashion looks over the years.

Gok spoke about some of the Queen’s most iconic looks (Credit: ITV)

However, despite all the royal excitement, some viewers watching weren’t too impressed.

Some even declared that they were ‘switching off’ as Holly and Phil opened the show from Buckingham Palace.

Minutes into the show, one person said on Twitter: “Time to switch off! #ThisMorning.”

In addition, another wrote: “That’s me turning off. Didn’t think smug could get any worse… I was very very wrong.”

After that, a third added: “#thismorning switching off.”

A fourth said: “They couldn’t get anymore smug even if they tried!!!”

Meanwhile, others were over the moon and loved the royal content.

One said: “Loving this programme from Buckingham Palace! I’ve got my bunting ready, bring on the Jubilee party!”

Another gushed: “Oh my god I’m loving #ThisMorning today, love our amazing Queen.”

One tweeted: “Loving this! Lovely to see some happiness on TV!”

