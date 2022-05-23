On This Morning today, The Speakmans came under fire for their advice to a viewer during the phone-in.

Nik and Eva Speakman appeared on Monday’s programme to offer their advice to viewers calling in about their phobias.

James called into the show to get advice after developing a fear of flying.

James explained to The Speakmans and hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield that he had worked for cabin crew for 25 years.

However, five years ago, James had a “terrifying” incident which has left him with a fear of flying.

He explained: “I was on a flight and there was an A380 Airbus taking off before us.

“We went to take off on the 747 and they hadn’t left enough time between the take-off so we got caught in the wake of the aircraft.

“It threw the aircraft over, not totally over but quite a distance and it was terrifying.”

He continued: “The whole crew thought they were going to die and ever since then every time I go on an aircraft after that if there was any turbulence I was a bag of nerves.

“Eventually I just had to leave because I couldn’t stand it any more.”

James said he loves flying and this has “taken the world away” from him.

He added: “I tried to go on holiday but I had to get off the aircraft because I was terrified.”

Nik said to James: “For 25 years, when did that happen? This happened because it was a new plane and it was a new experience.”

Eva added: “Can I be a little bit stern with you? I really want you to let this go because you’ve had 25 years of amazing adventures.

“You faced the worst case scenario and still nothing happened, what right have you got to give an airplane a hard time that it’s ever let you down?

“Next question, when in your lifetime has an airplane let you down?”

James replied: “It’s never let me down…”

Eva then cut in: “When you were learning to walk, you fell over loads of times. But not once did you go, ‘this isn’t for me mate.’

“It was only a one-of. You didn’t die, you were safe and you’ve got more evidence than anyone that those pilots know what they’re doing.”

As the call came to an end, Eva admitted: “That was a bit mean then,” as Holly and Phil quickly reassured her.

However, on Twitter, viewers weren’t impressed with the advice.

One wrote: “This advice is ridiculous – ‘pull yourself together, get over it!'”

Another said: “You didn’t die on the plane get, over yourself. Advice from The Speakmans.”

A third tweeted: “The Speakmans were a disgrace this morning, people only need a one time incident to develop a phobia, they of all people should know this.”

