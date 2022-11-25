On This Morning today, hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary welcomed I’m A Celebrity contestant Babatúndé Aléshé, who was eliminated earlier this week.

The comedian and actor was a fan favourite throughout his stint on the show. Viewers expressed their disappointment on social media after he was voted out of the jungle.

Babatúndé was in the bottom two opposite fellow comedian Seann Walsh. However, the British public opted to save Seann.

Alison and Dermot welcomed the former campmate via video call from Australia to grill him about life in the bush.

Babatúndé’s weight loss on This Morning today

Speaking about his experience in the jungle, Babatúndé said that adjusting to the diet was the hardest part of being in the camp. He said: “It was so different to watching it on the TV. When they say rice and beans they really mean it.

“The food was definitely one of the toughest bits. You don’t get salt, you don’t get pepper.”

Alison commented on Babatúndé’s noticeable weight loss, calling him “tiny”.

After enquiring exactly how much he’d lost, the comedian confirmed he’d dropped a whopping stone and a half.

Alison was alarmed, stating: “They really starve you in there, don’t they?”

Babatúndé said he ordered a lot of food after leaving the jungle—including a dish of chips, pizza, and calamari.

But the comedian laughed when he revealed that his first meal outside of I’m A Celebrity didn’t go quite as planned. “My big sister ate it all the minute I turned my back,” he joked.

Babatúndé was a fan favourite

Despite losing out on the crown, Babatúndé was clearly excited to be out of the jungle – spilling his glass of champagne as he wrapped up his exit interview earlier this week.

Speaking to hosts Ant and Dec, Babatúndé said that he “dreaded” every trial, even though he usually did well in them.

However, viewers were upset when Babatúndé left the jungle, with many people saying he was “robbed” of his chance to win.

One viewer tweeted: “What?! Babatúndé is out?? Am I on a different planet to everyone else? LOVED this guy, funny, warm and generous. So brave on the horrifying heights task!”

Elsewhere, radio host Chris Moyles became the latest campmate to face the public’s wrath after he was voted off in yesterday’s episode.

This leaves only five contestants to battle it out for the crown.

This Morning today

Aside from Babatúndé’s interview, today’s episode of This Morning wound up being rather chaotic.

Hosts Alison and Dermot were away from the regular studio in White City to a temporary set in a local pub to celebrate the upcoming England game.

Viewers were unimpressed, comparing the change of scenery to an “apocalyptic bunker”.

The hosting duo also welcomed Spice Girls star Mel B to discuss her latest ventures, but the interview quickly went off track when the fire alarm went off.

Alison and Dermot remained calm, but Mel B was understandably panicked!

