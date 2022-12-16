This Morning today saw Carol Vorderman appear on the show along with Gyles Brandreth to discuss some of today’s biggest stories.

However, viewers claimed they spotted some tension between Carol and the show’s co-host Alison Hammond.

It came during a discussion on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle…

Carol wasn’t keen on speaking about the Sussexes today (Credit: ITV)

Viewers spot tension on This Morning today?

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Carol and Gyles appear on the show.

The duo were on to talk about some of the day’s biggest news stories.

Once again, they spoke about Harry and Meghan’s new documentary, which dropped its final three episodes on Netflix yesterday (Thursday, December 15).

However, Carol seemed less than interested in speaking about the Sussexes and their show this morning.

“Good to see you! Obviously, we’re still talking about this Harry and Meghan documentary,” Alison said at the start of the segment.

Carol then appeared to audible huff and rolled her eyes, seemingly drawing a look from Alison.

“Everyone’s talking about it,” she continued. “I still haven’t seen all three episodes.”

“Everyone’s talking about it except for members of the British Royal Family,” Gyles then said.

Fans spotted Alison’s reaction to Carol’s eye-roll (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react to Alison and Carol ‘feud’ on This Morning today

Fans of the show claimed that Alison wasn’t too happy with Carol’s reaction to having to discuss Harry and Meghan again.

And viewers believed they’d spotted some tension between the pair.

“Alison clearly did not like how Carol was rolling her eyes and uninterested at having to cover H&M lol,” one viewer claimed.

“Alison’s face at Carol Vorderman eye-rolling at #HarryandMeghan on #ThisMorning is a PICTURE,” another then wrote.

“@thismorning can’t understand why Alison screws her face up when Carol V speaks the truth about Megan and Harry. Very obvious to us viewers,” a third then said.

However, according to some viewers, it wasn’t just Carol who was bored of talking about Meghan and Harry.

“Even Dermot [O’Leary] is clearly bored of Meghan and Harry now,” one viewer alleged.

However, there was clearly no hard feelings between Alison and Carol when the cameras stopped rolling.

The pair posed for selfies after the show with Carol admitting she “loved” being part of the This Morning “family”.

Alison was handed her ED! award yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Alison wins ED! Award

In other, ore joyous, Alison-related news, the 47-year-old was handed her ED! Award for Best-Loved Presenter yesterday (Thursday, December 15)!

At the beginning of the show, Dermot revealed that they had a surprise for Alison.

“We all know you lost out to Ant and Dec at the NTAs, but you’ve actually beaten them and won the Best-Loved Presenter at the Entertainment Daily Awards!” Dermot said.

“Are you actually joking?! Thank you! That’s amazing!” Alison squealed as she jumped up and down.

“Oh that’s really nice, thank you ED! I didn’t know that was happening today! I didn’t know about this,” Alison then said.

“I’m honoured and I really appreciate that, thank you so much, I’m overwhelmed,” she then added.

Alison won the award after scooping up 25% of the vote in our poll.

The remaining results will be unveiled on December 28.

Read more: This Morning today: Dafne Keen sparks concern as fans rally round over ‘awkward’ interview

Did you spot the tension? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts on this story.