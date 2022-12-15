This Morning viewers took to Twitter today after His Dark Materials star Dafne Keen appeared on the show in what some branded an “awkward” interview.

The 17-year-old actress appeared alongside hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary on today’s episode of the ITV show (December 15).

However, her behaviour sparked concern among some viewers watching at home, with one urging Twitter trolls to “be kind” to the teen star.

Dafne appeared on This Morning earlier today (Credit: ITV)

Dafne Keen on This Morning today

Despite an endless amount of iconic celebs gracing the This Morning sofa, it seemed Dafne wasn’t too phased by the superstar that is Alison Hammond or the iconic studio set.

During the interview, Dafne spoke about the final season of the hit BBC show His Dark Materials.

The Spanish-born star is set to return to our screens as Lyra in the third series of the BAFTA-winning show, which is based on Philip Pullman’s final novel in the trilogy.

However, viewers watching at home were pretty divided, with some claiming it seemed Dafne “clearly doesn’t want to be interviewed” by Alison and co-host Dermot O’Leary

Viewers soon took to Twitter to note how ‘awkward’ the interview was (Credit: ITV)

Fans share theory about Dafne Keen’s ‘awkward’ interview

Taking to Twitter, many users shared their thoughts on why Dafne appeared to look “so disinterested” during her interview with Alison and Dermot.

However, given her age, many also shared their concerns for the actress, rallying round and claiming she was probably just nervous.

“OMG get this woman off. She clearly doesn’t want to be interviewed – she seems so disinterested,” one viewer ranted.

Someone else noted: “Dafne is very socially awkward, but only 17.”

“I get the impression that she really doesn’t want to be there,” a third viewer tweed, sharing their thoughts on why Dafne allegedly looked bored.

Fans rally round to support Dafne

Others showed their concern, though, rallying round the actress.

One person showed their concern as they penned: “She seems quite nervous.”

“She looks so nervous,” said another.

“#BeKind – what happened to that?” said another, hitting out at the comments from cruel trolls.

Dafne features in series three of His Dark Materials (Credit: BBC)

What will happen in series three and what cast are returning?

Fans of the books will know that the TV show is based on three novels by Philip Pullman.

Season one follows the book The Golden Compass. Season two followed The Subtle Knife and now season three will follow The Amber Spyglass.

The rebellion against the Authority becomes open warfare, with Asriel working to build a new Republic of Heaven.

But to achieve his ends he needs the Subtle Knife, which is currently in Will’s hands.

Lyra has been captured by Mrs Coulter, who is determined to stop her daughter from fulfilling the witches’ prophecy and becoming the second Eve, in turn saving humanity.

The following characters will all feature: Lyra (Dafne Keen), Will (Amir Wilson), Dr Mary Malone (Simone Kirby), Serafina Pekkala (Ruta Gedmintas), Ruta Skadi (Jade Anouka), and Lord Asriel (James McAvoy).

Read more: His Dark Materials season 3 begins filming as BBC reveals new cast photo

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.