On This Morning today, Alison Hammond offered some advice to a viewer as she made a heartbreaking confession about her weight.

The caller’s admission came during a phone-in, in which viewers rang the show to ask for advice on their love lives.

Alison and Dermot hosted a phone-in today (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond on This Morning today

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Alison and Dermot O’Leary host a phone-in.

Joined by Carol Vorderman and Gyles Brandreth, the hosts spoke to viewers who had called in asking for advice on their love lives.

One caller – ‘Dionne’ – rang in to ask the quartet on how she should go about finding love again at the age of 57.

“I don’t like being single and, I have to say, Alison probably understands me in this next sentence; I am a plus-size lady and that seems to go against what a lot of them men out there are going for,” the caller said.

“As soon as they realise you are slightly bigger they lose all interest and disrespect you,” she continued.

“And that’s terrible, that’s disgusting,” Carol interjected.

Alison was quick to reassure the viewer (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond reassures caller on This Morning today

This Morning host Alison was then quick to reassure the caller, imparting some sage advice of her own.

“If that person’s not into you, then that’s not your person,” she said.

“There’s plenty of other people who are going to love all that fluff babes, they’re going to love all that juice, trust me,” she continued.

She then went on to say that a lot of people say they don’t like it, but when they have a “taste of it”, they “love it”.

“Don’t even worry about that, put it – the bigness – to the back of your mind and let your personality come through,” she advised ‘Dionne’.

“Because once they see who you truly are, I’m telling you, they will fall in love with you.”

Gyles and Carol took part in the call-in today too (Credit: ITV)

Viewers make same complaint about the show

Viewers had a very similar complaint to make about the phone-in segment during today’s show.

Many were wondering why Carol and Gyles of all people were hosting it. Some people took to Twitter to air their thoughts.

“Why’s Carol Vorderman on #thismorning doing a phone in may I ask?” one viewer tweeted.

“How bad do things have to be to take love advice from Gyles and Carol,” another wrote.

“[Bleeping] hell! Gyles and Carol’s love clinic,” a third exclaimed.

Not everyone was against it though.

“@carolvorders advice on Love Clinic on @ThisMorning is brilliant, the advice is spot on that can be for many age groups, not just the older generation. I want more @ITV,” one viewer tweeted.

“This Morning, Carol Vorderman has added so much. What an asset & a marvellous pairing with Gyles,” another wrote.

