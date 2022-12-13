This Morning today: Martin Lewis forced to correct Alison Hammond as she suffers blunder with remark about his show

This Morning today saw Alison Hammond make a huge blunder about Martin Lewis’ show, The Martin Lewis Money Show.

Martin himself was forced to step in and correct the 47-year-old in the very awkward exchange.

Money expert Martin was on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Martin Lewis on This Morning today

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Martin appear via video link to take viewers’ calls about any of their financial concerns.

However, before Martin started to dish out advice, Dermot O’Leary and Alison wanted to discuss an exciting announcement.

It was revealed yesterday (Monday, December 13) that Martin will be teaming up with LadBaby for a new song.

LadBaby and Martin will be performing Food Aid, a reworking of Band Aid’s classic, Do They Know It’s Christmas.

If it reaches number one, it will be LadBaby’s fifth consecutive Christmas number one.

“We are in a very difficult year,” Martin said.

“Food bank demand is very, very high,” he continued. “Which is why the song is in aid of food banks. Both to raise awareness and also to raise some cash.”

Martin was forced to correct Alison (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond’s blunder on This Morning today

Martin then went on to urge viewers to donate to food banks if they can spare some cash.

Dermot then went on to announce that the new single is out this Friday (December 16).

It was at this point that Alison made her embarrassing blunder.

“And your show’s on tonight, is that right? Your show’s on tonight,” Alison asked Martin.

“No. No! My show’s finished, it comes back in January,” Martin corrected her. “I’ve got the evening off tonight.”

“Ugh, gutted!” Alison replied.

He then revealed that he’ll be presenting Good Morning Britain tomorrow (Wednesday, December 14) so will be in bed early tonight.

To those saying “I dont want to buy the song, why can’t people just donate to the Trussel Trust instead.” Sounds great, pls do. Food banks are sadly, terribly, needed. It’s good to see funds and awareness is being raised any which way.https://t.co/39fu9ezIBo — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) December 12, 2022

Martin’s big announcement

As he said today, Martin will be appearing in LadBaby’s Christmas song this year.

The money-saving expert explained why he was doing so in a statement.

He explained: “When Mark and Roxanne (LadBaby) contacted me out-of-the-blue to ask if I’d join them in Food Aid I thought they’d confused me with someone else.

“The nearest I’ve ever got to thinking about a Christmas number one is going to the loo on Boxing Day after too much orange juice the day before.”

“It’s going to be a tough winter, and things aren’t likely to ease much in 2023. So the need to help and support people struggling across the UK is profound,” he continued.

“Hopefully this LadBaby song and their lyrics will raise some cash and awareness.”

