Martin Lewis has responded to some backlash over him teaming up with YouTube stars LadBaby to release a Christmas song.

The Money Saving Expert and husband-and-wife duo are set to rework the iconic Band Aid song Do They Know It’s Christmas?.

The unlikely collab, which is titled Food Aid, is happening in a bid to get a Christmas No.1 for charity.

Martin Lewis and LadBaby team up for festive song

Martin has joined Mark Hoyle and his wife Roxanne to raise money for the food bank charity the Trussell Trust, as well as the Band Aid Trust.

The single will also feature other “icons from the music industry,” who are yet-to-be revealed.

Last year, LadBaby made history as the first act to ever claim a consecutive four UK Christmas Number 1s with their track Sausage Rolls For Everyone, featuring Ed Sheeran and Elton John.

Following the announcement of the new festive single, many of Martin’s fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

And it seems some didn’t appear impressed with the 50-year-old.

Twitter’s reaction to Martin Lewis

“This is so demeaning. You are better than this,” one fan proclaimed.

Another added: “I’ve been a huge fan and supporter of you for years. This is the most misguided.”

Someone else penned: “I am so disappointed that you would get involved.”

Since then, Martin has spoken out about the criticism he received over the collab with LadBaby.

Martin responds to Christmas song backlash

Posting to his two million Twitter followers today (December 12), Martin penned: “To those saying ‘I don’t want to buy the song, why can’t people just donate to the Trussel Trust instead.’ Sounds great, pls do.”

He added: “Food banks are sadly, terribly, needed. It’s good to see funds and awareness is being raised any which way.”

To those saying “I dont want to buy the song, why can’t people just donate to the Trussel Trust instead.” Sounds great, pls do. Food banks are sadly, terribly, needed. It’s good to see funds and awareness is being raised any which way.https://t.co/39fu9ezIBo — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) December 12, 2022

The TV star also uploaded a pre-written statement that addressed his reasoning for joining the Christmas song.

Martin said: “When Mark and Roxanne (LadBaby) contacted me out-of-the-blue to ask if I’d join them in Food Aid I thought they’d confused me with someone else. The nearest I’ve ever got to thinking about a Christmas number one is going to the loo on Boxing Day after too much orange juice the day before.

“Yet once I knew they were serious, and it was for the Trussell Trust, a hugely important charity I’ve a history with, I decided to give it a go, and do it with gusto.”

Martin continued: “This has been a tough year for many, prices have rocketed. Advice charities and food banks are swamped. Deficit budgeting is becoming more common – meaning even after everything has been cut to the bone – people still have less income than expenditure.

“It’s going to be a tough winter, and things aren’t likely to ease much in 2023. So the need to help and support people struggling across the UK is profound.

“Hopefully this LadBaby song and their lyrics will raise some cash and awareness.”

Many fans appear thrilled by the news as one said: “Great work. I really appreciate what you have been doing in helping people during the cost-of-living crises.”

Another wrote: “Well done Martin, looking forward to hearing it!”

