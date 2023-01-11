This Morning fans stunned by Sue Cleaver’s new look as she admits ‘feeling like new person’ after jungle

Sue Cleaver appeared on This Morning today and distracted viewers with her new look.

The Coronation Street actress, 59, appeared on Wednesday’s programme to discuss her I’m A Celebrity stint and her return to the soap as Eileen Grimshaw.

But it was Sue’s hairdo and outfit which grabbed viewers’ attention and fans were loving it.

Sue Cleaver appeared on This Morning today with a new look (Credit: ITV)

The actress chanelled a ‘rock chick’ look, wearing a black leather jacket and bright green trousers.

Her blonde hair was styled in a short, spikey ‘do.

Sue’s look won over viewers watching and they quickly shared their thoughts on Twitter.

One person said: “Oh my days, Sue looks incredible!!!”

Sue admitted she feels like a “new human being” (Credit: ITV)

Another wrote: “Sue Cleaver has turned back the clock she looks amazing.”

Someone else tweeted: “OMG @Sue_Cleaver looks absolutely amazing on #thismorning.”

Another poked fun at Sue’s hairdo as they shared a GIF of David Bowie as Jareth the Goblin King in Labyrinth.

They wrote: “That hairstyle…”

Meanwhile, others admitted they weren’t keen on the hairstyle as one commented: “Sue looks absolutely great but not sure about the new hairstyle.”

Sue appeared on the jungle late last year (Credit: ITV)

During the interview, Sue admitted she feels like a “new person” since her I’m A Celebrity jungle stint.

She said: “At the beginning of last year, I went on HRT [hormone replacement therapy]. I feel like a different human being.

“I have so much energy, everything is falling into place. My kids are grown up and this is like my time. I always said I’d never do the jungle.

“I did it, I loved it, it’s given me a great confidence. It’s given me a big boost and I want lots more adventures.”

Sue on feeling like a ‘new person’

Host Phillip Schofield said: “So you’re an entirely new person?”

Sue admitted: “I feel like a completely new person. To myself I feel like a new person.”

Phil then said: “You look fantastic!”

Sue added: “I’m raring to go, I’m absolutely raring to go. This is my decade. Any adventures, let me know!”

