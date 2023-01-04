Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver shocks fans with picture of her 103-year-old grandmother

Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver has left fans stunned by sharing a picture of her 103-year-old grandmother.

The Eileen Grimshaw actress, posted the image to her Instagram account, alongside snaps of her famous sister too.

And fans were left amazed by how fabulous Sue’s grandma looks!

Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver shares pictures of her grandmother

Corrie star Sue shared the pictures of her visiting her relatives on New Year’s Day.

She captioned the snaps: “Jan 1st = spending time with my amazing Grandmother who is 104 in April and equally amazing sis.”

Sue’s fans were quick to comment: “What’s her secret to long life Sue? She looks amazing!”

“Aww ain’t ya Nan glam?” said another.

A third added: “That’s an amazing age and she looks great too.”

“104! Wow! What’s her secret? She looks amazing,” said another, sentiments echoed by many of Sue’s followers.

“104?? She looks amazing!!,” agreed someone else.

Another commented: “Wow!! How wonderful to have her, she’s amazing.”

Sue appeared on Loose Women following her jungle stint, where she had revealed her family history (Credit: ITV)

Sue Cleaver’s sister

Also in the images was Sue’s sister, Kate Harbour.

Kate is a voice actress, known to many as the voice of Wendy in Bob the Builder. She also voices characters in Shaun the Sheep and Timmy Time, as well as other children’s TV favourites.

She and Sue are half-sisters, with the same mother, though they didn’t meet until Sue was in her 20s.

Sue Cleaver discussed her adoption story on I’m a Celebrity last year (Credit: ITV)

Sue reveals adoption

During her stint in the I’m A Celebrity jungle last year, Sue revealed to her fellow campmates she had been adopted.

Sitting with comedian Seann Walsh and footballer Jill Scott, Sue explained she met her birth mother by fortunate coincidence.

“I was at drama school,” she told them. “I was 23 and Royal Exchange were looking for parts for Oedipus.

“There was an actor there, and when I walked in, he said to another actor that I was ‘the double’ of his wife.

“He asked when was my date of birth and where I was born. After that, he rang his wife and said he’d found me.”

Thankfully, Sue’s story had a happy ending, with her birth family and her adopted family all getting along.

“It’s lovely because my mum and my birth mother, we’ve all met, been out for dinner, we’ve all kept in touch,” she said.

“We’ve all had lovely relationship ever since, so it’s a nice ending. I’m very lucky.”

Eileen has left the cobbles for a month (Credit: ITV)

Eileen in Coronation Street

On screen in Coronation Street, Sue Cleaver has departed the cobbles.

She left on Christmas Day after son Jason sent her a ticket to visit him in Thailand for a month.

The exit is only temporary to explain her absence from screens while Sue took part in I’m A Celebrity.

It had been yet another disatrous Christmas for Eileen and boyfriend George after he tried to buy her a fancy present.

Following the bespoke funeral package debacle of 2021, George thought he’d got it right in 2022 with a brand new sofa. However he accidentally ordered one for a doll’s house!

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

