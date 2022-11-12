Last night’s I’m a Celebrity saw Sue Cleaver revealed a shocking family secret.

The Coronation Street legend, 59, joined her other campmates around the fire to discuss her adoption story.

Things quickly turned emotional, with the fellow celebs praising Sue for speaking so candidly.

It’s not thought her adoption is something she has discussed publicly before.

Sue Cleaver discussed her adoption story on I’m a Celebrity last night (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Sue Cleaver reveals adoption

Sitting with comedian Seann Walsh and footballer Jill Scott, Sue explained she met her birth mother by fortunate coincidence.

“I was at drama school,” she explained. “I was 23 and Royal Exchange were looking for parts for Oedipus.

“There was an actor there, and when I walked in, he said to another actor that I was ‘the double’ of his wife.

“He asked when was my date of birth and where I was born. After that, he rang his wife and said he’d found me.”

Sue’s campmates listened intently to her story (Credit: ITV)

While the others around her were shocked, Sue continued that she had struggled when she was younger.

“I was trying on personalities like coats,” she said. “Is this who I am? Does this suit me? I was never my authentic self, ever.”

What are the odds, I mean that is actual fate…

Thankfully, Sue’s story had a happy ending, with her birth family and her adopted family all getting along.

Read more: Vote for your I’m A Celeb as your Favourite Entertainment Show in our Entertainment Daily Awards 2022!

“It’s lovely because my mum and my birth mother, we’ve all met, been out for dinner, we’ve all kept in touch,” she said.

“We’ve all had lovely relationship ever since, so it’s a nice ending. I’m very lucky.”

I’m a Celebrity: Fan reaction

The campmates were blown away by Sue’s confession, with Jill Scott describing the tale as “the most incredible story”.

And viewers at home felt similarly moved by what the Eileen Grimshaw actress had chosen to share.

Taking to Twitter, one viewer wrote: “It was lovely to see her open up to her campmates. I was shocked by her story but again, it was lovely to see her feeling safe enough to open up.”

Another agreed: “It’s amazing what some people go through and come out the other side.”

Sue was praised by viewers at home for her incredible story (Credit: ITV)

“So lovely to hear a story that’s so similar to my own,” said a third. “I wish more adoptees would share, it can be lonely coming into the world in such a way, confusing and full of rejection.

“I’m so pleased Sue has had a positive outcome from meeting her birth mother.”

“Omg actual tears at Sue‘s finding her birth mum story!” said a fourth viewer. “What are the odds, I mean that is actual fate… This needs to be made into a Hallmark movie please!”

Why did Sue Cleaver open up?

Sue’s candid conversation with her campmates was as surprising to her as it was to everyone else.

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph, she explained: “I’m usually quite a private person, but I opened up!

“I feel really safe and supported, and everyone else did. Naturally, these things come out.

“It felt good to share.”

It was an episode of confessions in camp last night.

Matt Hancock also told fellow celebs he was looking for “a bit of forgiveness” from them and the public following the coronavirus pandemic.

While some of his campmates were happy to be civil, others were less convinced about how genuine he was being.

Looks like the drama in camp is only just beginning…

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Matt Hancock blasted over ‘crocodile tears’ amid Chris Moyles’ fury

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! continues tonight at 9pm on ITV.

What did you make of Sue’s story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.