This Morning star at centre of bidding war between I’m A Celebrity and Strictly Come Dancing

A star of This Morning is reportedly centre of a bidding war between I’m A Celebrity and Strictly Come Dancing.

The presenter is wanted by both major shows as their star continues to rise…

Josie is centre of a bidding war (Credit: ITV)

This Morning star wanted by I’m A Celebrity and Strictly Come Dancing

Two of the biggest shows in the TV landscape are after This Morning star Josie Gibson, it has been revealed.

The 38-year-old is said to be in talks with both Strictly and I’m A Celebrity bosses. This is while her star continues to rise.

Josie, of course, is no stranger to the reality TV world, having won Big Brother back in 2010. Since then, she’s gone on to become a key member of the This Morning team, becoming a fan favourite in the process.

Notably, she was Holly’s first co-host following Phillip Schofield’s exit from the show back in May – showing just how highly valued by ITV she really is.

Will Josie go to the jungle? Or the ballroom? (Credit: ITV)

Will This Morning star Josie head to the jungle or the ballroom?

A source spoke to The Sun about Josie being wanted by the hit BBC and ITV shows.

“Right now, she’s one of the fastest rising stars of morning telly and she has proven incredibly popular with This Morning viewers,” they said.

“Obviously, she already knows a lot of the executives at ITV and it makes sense for the channel to recruit in-house for their biggest, most-watched reality show of the year,” they then continued.

However, the source claimed that Josie is wanted by the BBC for Strictly as she’s exactly the kind of “warm, engaging” person they love to have on the show.

Josie could feature on one of both shows (Credit: ITV)

What show will Josie choose?

The source then continued, pointing out that Josie has been very open about her weight loss journey.

They said it would be inspirational for viewers to see her on a potential fitness journey with both shows.

“In terms of scheduling, it is easier for her to appear on I’m A Celeb . . . and she’d probably be a big hit with other celebrities in the jungle Down Under. But in terms of profile Strictly probably edges it and Josie would love to a rumba,” they then added.

Read more: Josie Gibson branded ‘the female Stephen Mulhern’: ‘ITV makes a mug out of him too!’

Strictly returns later this year to BBC One. I’m A Celebrity will air later this year on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think of this story.