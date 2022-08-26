This Morning viewers demand Rylan Clark and Ruth Langsford are made permanent

This Morning presenters Rylan Clark and Ruth Langsford hosted their final show of the summer today.

And viewers were devastated to say the least.

Rylan and Ruth have taken over presenting duties this week as Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield continue their summer break.

At the end of today’s This Morning, Rylan and Ruth said goodbye to viewers.

Reaching over to kiss Ruth on the cheek, Rylan said: “Thank you for a lovely week.”

Ruth gushed: “Thank you my darling.”

Rylan added: “It’s so lovely to see you back here.”

Ruth replied: “It’s been lovely to be back with all of you. Rochelle [Humes] and Vernon [Kay] will be here on Monday. Until then, have a great weekend, enjoy your bank holiday!”

Viewers were gutted on Twitter and shared their thoughts about Ruth and Rylan leaving.

Many begged ITV to make the duo permanent.

One person said: “@Rylan could you & @RuthieeL present @thismorning full time please #ThisMorning.”

Another wrote: “@thismorning please have @Rylan @RuthieeL present everyday. I actually love him and think they are a breath if fresh air #ThisMorning.”

A third added: “Such a shame it’s the last day for @RuthieeL @Rylan on #ThisMorning have absolutely loved them this week!”

Meanwhile, a fourth tweeted: “Please make Rylan & Ruth Full time host forever #ThisMorning.”

Viewers have loved the banter and chemistry between Rylan and Ruth this week.

Earlier in the week, Rylan playfully mocked Ruth over her outfit for the show.

Ruth looked as stunning as usual in a green suit. However, Rylan couldn’t help but poke fun at it!

He opened the show, saying: “Hello, good morning, and welcome to your Tuesday This Morning with Rylan and Kermit. Percy yesterday and Kermit today.”

The day before, Ruth was compared to Percy Pig for her all pink suit.

Rylan added: “You’re really colourful at the moment. I really like it! I was going to wear those shoes!”

