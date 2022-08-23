Rylan Clark mocks Ruth Langsford over her appearance for This Morning today

Rylan Clark gently mocked This Morning co-host Ruth Langsford over her appearance on the ITV show today (Tuesday August 23).

The pair are standing in for regular hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby this week.

And Rylan couldn’t resist teasing Ruth, who was yesterday compared to Percy Pig in her pink outfit.

Ruth opted for bright green on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

What did Rylan say about Ruth on This Morning today?

She traded the pink for green today and, as they opened the show, Rylan jokingly referred to her as a character from The Muppets.

He said: “Hello, good morning, and welcome to your Tuesday This Morning with Rylan and Kermit. Percy yesterday and Kermit today.”

Ruth joined in, adding: “Percy yesterday and Kermit today apparently – or the Jolly Green Giant.”

Rylan followed the quip up with a compliment, telling Ruth: “You’re really colourful at the moment. I really like it! I was going to wear those shoes!”

Ruth returned to This Morning after nine months away yesterday, wearing a bright suit.

Viewers were stunned by Ruth’s appearance on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

And it earned her a ribbing from guest Alice Beer.

Ruth commented how she’d gone ‘a bit Barbie’ with her jacket choice, but Alice had another comparison in mind.

“Alice Beer just said I look like a Percy Pig!” Ruth revealed after the show returned following an ad break.

Rylan and Alice laughed as Ruth quipped: “Well I don’t need to come here to be insulted!”

Luckily viewers didn’t agree with Alice, with many taking to social media to compliment Ruth’s appearance.

One fan even said the star looked ‘ten years younger’.

“Yay Ruth and Rylan! Ruth’s back where she belongs. Love her hair, she looks 10 years younger!” they gushed.

“Ruth is looking rather lovely today! Pink is definitely her colour,” wrote another.

Ruth’s green outfit earned a joke from Rylan (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, a third said: “Loving Ruth’s new hair, fabuuuuulous!!!” [Sic]

Ruth, who is actually the longest-running This Morning presenter having started in 2000, hasn’t been seen on the show since last year.

She regularly hosted alongside husband Eamonn Holmes on Fridays.

However, Eamonn quit for a role on GB News last year.

