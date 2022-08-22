Ruth Langsford speaking on This Morning today
Ruth Langsford ‘looks 10 years younger’ as This Morning fans stunned by her appearance on return

By Katy Brent
This Morning viewers were full of admiration for Ruth Langsford today (Monday August 22) as she returned to the ITV show.

Ruth, 62, made her long-awaited return alongside Rylan Clark, standing in for regular hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

And fans couldn’t get enough of how amazing the Loose Women host is looking.

Ruth Langsford and Rylan hosting This Morning talking to camera
Viewers were stunned by Ruth’s appearance on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Ruth Langsford on This Morning

They raced to Twitter to pile compliments on the host.

One viewer gushed: “Yay Ruth and Rylan! Ruth’s back where she belongs. Love her hair, she looks 10 years younger!”

“Ruth is looking rather lovely today! Pink is definitely her colour,” wrote another.

And a third said: “Loving Ruth’s new hair, fabuuuuulous!!!” [Sic]

Ruth, who is actually the longest-running This Morning presenter having started in 2000, hasn’t been seen on the show since last year.

She regularly hosted alongside husband Eamonn Holmes on Fridays.

But when Eamonn quit ITV for a new role hosting GB News, no one knew where this would leave Ruth.

Her future on the long-running daytime series was up in the air while rumours circulated about a behind-the-scenes ‘feud’ with Phil.

So fans were beyond thrilled to see her back today, although they were all missing one thing – Eamonn.

Fans took to Twitter to comment on how they wished the Northern Irish presenter has returned too.

One tweeted: “So great to see Ruth back. Love her. I’ll be watching This Morning again. I miss Eamonn though.”

Another added: “Now @RuthieeL is back I’m watching #ThisMorning again. Wish @EamonnHolmes was back too.”

One said: “About time. Just a pity @EamonnHolmes isn’t joining them.”

Eamonn Holmes frowning on This Morning with Ruth Langsford
Eamonn Holmes hosted This Morning alongside wife Ruth Langsford (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Read more: This Morning fans all saying the same thing as Ruth Langsford returns today

Another gushed over Ruth’s return.

They wrote: “Hoorayyyyy…. About bloody time! @RuthieeL should ALWAYS be on, bring her back permanently @thismorning! And, of course @Rylan it’s always good to see you back!”

