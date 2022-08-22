This Morning viewers all missing one thing as Ruth Langsford returns

This Morning viewers all welcomed Ruth Langsford back on today’s (Monday August 22) show.

But there was one thing lots of fans were missing, despite her long-awaited return.

Watchers of This Morning took to Twitter to share their views about Ruth presenting alongside Rylan Clark, and not her hubby, Eamonn Holmes.

This Morning fans were delighted to see Ruth back (Credit: ITV)

Ruth on This Morning today

One fan wrote: “So great to see Ruth back. Love her. I’ll be watching This Morning again. I miss Eamonn though.”

Another added: “Now @RuthieeL is back I’m watching #ThisMorning again. Wish @EamonnHolmes was back too.”

A third tweeted Rylan: “The best combo! Shame your TV Dad Eamonn couldn’t join you then it would be perfect.”

Another said: “About time. Just a pity @EamonnHolmes isn’t joining them.”

@thismorning So great to see Ruth https://t.co/kpz8obyLDJ her,I’ll be watching this morning again.I miss Eamonn though❤️ — Jkroll (@Jkroll007) August 22, 2022

The best combo! Shame your tv Dad Eamonn couldn’t join you then it would be perfect 👍 — Gillian Anderson (@GillA8615) August 22, 2022

Rylan took to the social media site last night to say how much he was looking forward to hosting with Ruth this week.

He wrote: “For one week only… tomorrow until Friday… it’s me and the tele mum ⁦⁦@RuthieeL on ⁦@thismorning.”

The former Big Brother star posted a cute snap of him with Ruth alongside the caption.

Fans flocked to tell him how much they were looking forward to seeing them back on This Morning.

One of his followers gushed: “You lucky boy! Hottest lady on the telly right there!”

For one week only… tomorrow until Friday… it’s me and the tele mum ⁦⁦@RuthieeL⁩ on ⁦@thismorning⁩ . 😜 pic.twitter.com/9psSbh3OFX — R Y L A N (@Rylan) August 21, 2022

Another said: “Hoorayyyyy…. About bloody time! @RuthieeL should ALWAYS be on, bring her back permanently @thismorning! And, of course @Rylan it’s always good to see you back!”

This Morning on ITV

And a third agreed, writing: “Oh thank God might watch it now, never watched an episode since Ruth and Eamonn got binned.”

Eamonn quit This Morning last year after landing a new gig on GB News leaving many viewers worrying about Ruth’s future on the show.

But it was announced last week that she’d be returning alongside Rylan this week, leaving fans delighted.

Fans were missing Eamonn today though (Credit: ITV)

It went on to say the pair will be joined by guests Amy Childs and Harry Derbidge of TOWIE fame.

Actor Martin Clunes will also be popping by along with pop band Steps.

It’s going to be a busy week on This Morning!

