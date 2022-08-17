Ruth Langsford waved goodbye to her long hair extensions as she showed off her new hair transformation on Instagram.

The Loose Women star took to Instagram yesterday to share her experience of getting her hair extensions replaced as she decided to ‘go for the chop’.

And Ruth looked thrilled with the result!

Ruth Langsford shows off her new trim to her Instagram followers (Credit: Instagram)

Ruth Langsford on Instagram

Yesterday, Ruth headed to the hair salon to replace her hair extensions and she couldn’t help keeping her followers updated along the way.

She shared the entire process with her fans in three short Instagram stories.

In the first post, she shared a short clip of her sitting in the salon chair while her extensions were being taken out.

Ruth captioned the story: “Extensions replacement time!”

She also added that she was getting them done at Leo Bancroft salon by her hair stylist Grace Ahmad.

Ruth then shared another clip of her sporting her long extensions that fell down to her shoulder.

She joked: “Tempted to keep them long!”

Ruth Langsford chose to stick with her iconic short bob (Credit: ITV)

However, the Loose Women panelist decided to stick to what she knows and chose to rock her signature blonde bob.

In the final post, Ruth looked incredibly happy with her new look as she “went for the chop” instead.

The post showed her at the hair salon as she flaunted her new trim.

She wrote: “Went for the chop! @_graceahmad @leobancroft.”

It’s been an exciting month for Loose Women fans as Kaye Adams was confirmed as one of the Strictly 2022 contestants!

Having been on the show before, Ruth recently gave her co-star some advice before she begins her training.

Speaking on Loose Women, Kaye said: “I had a long chat with Ruth on Sunday on the phone as I was out walking the dog and she was brilliant.

“She told me, warts and all but in really supportive way, which was nice. But she did make me laugh… [she said] ‘You’re gonna be sweaty down there when you’re training… very sweaty.”

