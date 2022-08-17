This Morning fans over the moon as Ruth Langsford’s return finally revealed

This Morning fans are delighted today to learn that Ruth Langsford will be returning to the ITV show soon.

Ruth, who hasn’t been on the show this year, will be back next week.

Her return was announced today (Wednesday August 17) during an ad-break on This Morning.

Rylan and Ruth are presenting This Morning next week (credit: ITV/YouTube)

Is Ruth Langsford coming back to This Morning?

And she’ll be co-hosting with fan favourite Rylan Clark.

The ad said: “Next week keeping you smiling on our summer staycation is Ruth and Rylan.”

It went on to say the pair will be joined by guests Amy Childs and Harry Derbidge of TOWIE fame.

Actor Martin Clunes will also be popping by along with pop band Steps.

Fans took to Twitter to share their joy about Ruth – who also hosts Loose Women – coming back.

Ruth’s fans are very excited about her return (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

“Can’t wait for Ruth and Rylan next week, at last some quality presenters,” wrote one excited viewer.

Another said: “Did I see that Ruth is back next week? If so then thank goodness for that.”

“YES! It is Ruth next week,” added a third, while a fourth agreed, writing: ‘YAYYYY! Ruth.”

When was she last on the show?

Ruth was last seen on the show last year, alongside husband Eamonn Holmes.

Eamonn quit This Morning last year after landing a new gig on Talk TV leaving many viewers worrying about Ruth’s future on the show.

However, Ruth will finally be back on the This Morning sofa next week.

Ruth shows off her new trim to her Instagram followers (Credit: Instagram)

Elsewhere, Ruth showed off a new hairdo on Instagram yesterday, delighting fans.

She took to Instagram to show off her new look, telling her followers that she’d been for ‘the chop.’

The star documented her hair journey, which involved having her extensions removed, over three stories on the social media site.

Read more: Ruth Langsford shows off hair transformation on Instagram

She joked about keeping the extensions in, but decided to return to her signature blonde bob instead.

Ruth then posted a pic of her final look, captioning it: “Went for the chop! @_graceahmad @leobancroft.”

Will you be pleased to see Ruth back on This Morning? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.