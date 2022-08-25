This Morning fans gutted as show announces yet another presenter shake-up next week

This Morning fans are divided as the ITV show announced who the presenters will be next week.

As Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield continue their long summer holiday, a string of presenters have been standing in.

But some hosts are proving more popular than others.

Alison Hammond, Craig Doyle, Rochelle Humes, Josie Gibson, Ruth Langsford, Andi Peters and Vernon Kay have all stepped in.

Next week will see the return of Rochelle and Vernon and viewers are divided.

This Morning’s latest shake-up sees presenters Vernon Kay and Rochelle Humes back in the studio (Credit: ITV)

This Morning presenters

One Twitter user wrote: “NOO WAY! Rochelle Humes is back on This Morning next week it’s always Rochelle we want Ruth why can’t Ruth team up with Vernon, I like Vernon Kay but we want more Ruth it’s not fair!”

Was hoping for Josie and Craig next week. Gutted.

Another said: “That’s me not watching #ThisMorning next week.”

Meanwhile, another disappointed viewer tweeted: “Was hoping for Josie and Craig next week. Gutted.”

However, one insisted: “Need Alison and Dermot [O’Leary], Vernon, Rochelle, Andi to bring out the sunshine… looking doom and gloom.”

The pair divided viewers (Credit: ITV)

Another added: “@thismorning what a great summer of presenters you have had hard to choose who was the best but I think @vernonkay should get a permanent presenter post or Friday slot with @RochelleHumes. Absolutely brilliant. Well Done.”

This week Rylan Clark has been presenting alongside Ruth.

It’s the first time the Loose Women star has appeared on the ITV show since last year.

She and Rylan brought their unique brand of chaos to the programme, much to the delight of fans.

Rylan and Ruth have been hosting This Morning this week (Credit: ITV)

Earlier this week, one viewer said: “Yey Ruth’s back, love that woman #thismorning.”

A second tweeted: “#Thismorning thank God we’ve Rylan & Ruth as presenters.”

And a third viewer said: “Ruth and Rylan are presenting #thismorning, all is right with the world.”

Meanwhile, during the show this week, the studio erupted into chaos when Rylan walked out after a hilarious prank.

Addressing the Instagram video Rylan had shared when a grass snake made it’s way into his home, a reptile expert became a guest.

Read more: Rylan Clark makes heartbreaking admission on This Morning about crippling anxiety over marriage breakdown

Just after he’d set Rylan’s mind at rest, Ruth threw a toy snake at Rylan, causing him to jump out of his skin.

“I’m out!” he declared, as he jokingly walked off set.

Who is your favourite presenter on This Morning? Let us know over on our Facebook page @entertainmentdailyfix.