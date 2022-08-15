Shrieking Rylan Clark begs fans for help after unwelcome visitor at home

Shrieking Rylan Clark begged fans for help after he found a snake in his house.

The terrified presenter took to Instagram after spotting the slithering creature inside his living room doors.

Rylan got home after a Friday night out to find a snake inside his house.

Taking to Instagram to document his horrifying predicament, the presenter had fans in stitches.

Filming the grass snake slithering around next to his bifold doors he screamed: “Oh my God!

“There is a [expletive] snake in my house! What do you do? What do you do?”

Rylan was freaking out! (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Rylan Clark on Instagram

He added: “Can someone please tell me what do you do because this is why you shouldn’t live alone.

“I don’t know what to do.

“There is a snake in my house, I repeat, there is a snake in my house and I think I’m gonna die.”

“I tried to touch it and now it’s moving, it’s moving, someone send help!”

Rylan, who lives in Essex, said fans had said it was a grass snake, and ‘that was ok’.

Still filming the moving creature as it moved along the door frame he said: “Where are you going? Go the other way!”

The terrified former X Factor singer screeched: “Oh my god, what is this creature?”

He said he had tried to touch it but it ‘went at him’.

“This is not what you need on a hangover,” he added.

Rylan Clark on a better day (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Rylan said: “I knew you got snakes in Brentford but not in your house!”

The snake eventually disappeared from sight.

He told his millions of followers: “It’s gone but I think it’s inside the bifold doors. If I’m not here tomorrow, then thank you, Jesus, for everything.”

“I’m not in a good way, I’ve been Googling can you get killed by them. Why is this happening? Why is there a snake in my house? Is that normal?’ he asked.

“What if there’s, like, the mum or the dad snake, is it real? Can they climb stairs?”

As the night went on Rylan said he hadn’t seen the snake for an hour but couldn’t sleep.

NOT TODAY SATAN KILL ME NOWWWW pic.twitter.com/LAwPEOsWL3 — R Y L A N (@Rylan) August 14, 2022

In a later update he said he’d fallen asleep for half an hour but dreamt the snake had bitten him on the shoulder.

The next morning his mum Linda Clark came to help him search the garden and house.

“It’s alright, Steve Irwin’s here” he quipped, filming Linda looking around the garden.

