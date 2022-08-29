This Morning viewers were divided as Rochelle Humes and Vernon Kay hosted the daytime show today.

Rochelle and Vernon took over from Ruth Langsford and Rylan Clark, who hosted last week.

It’s the final week of the summer holidays before usual hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield return.

Rochelle and Vernon hosted This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Rochelle and Vernon on This Morning

Vernon and Rochelle were back on Monday as they hosted the bank holiday programme.

Opening the show, a giggling Rochelle said: “Hello and welcome to your bank holiday Monday’s This Morning.

“That was a nice burst of energy there wasn’t it?”

Vernon replied: “It really was. It was a real shame that you didn’t get to see pre-titles what was going on because everyone was going crazy.”

Viewers were divided over Rochelle and Vernon today (Credit: ITV)

Rochelle added: “We were all just dancing to the theme tune.”

Viewers watching were divided on Twitter over the dynamic of Rochelle and Vernon today.

Some weren’t keen on the pair as one said: “Rochelle and Vernon. Both junk presenters.”

Another wrote: “Rochelle and Vernon again, yawn.”

A third added: “Oh no! Not Rochelle???? She is not presenter material. Love Vernon.”

Ruth and Rylan hosted This Morning last week (Credit: ITV)

However, others loved Vernon and Rochelle and some wanted them permanently!

One tweeted: “@thismorning #keep Vernon and Rochelle!”

Another agreed, writing: “Please please have Vernon Kay and Rochelle on permanently… how can we go back to Phillip Schofield now!”

“Great coupling on This Morning Rochelle and Vernon,” a third said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruth Langsford (@ruthlangsford)

Ruth and Rylan on This Morning

Last week’s presenting duo, Rylan and Ruth, proved to be one of the most popular pairs over the summer.

Many viewers loved their chemistry and wanted them to host full time.

One said: “@Rylan could you & @RuthieeL present @thismorning full time please #ThisMorning.”

Another begged: “Please make Rylan & Ruth full time hosts forever #ThisMorning.”

Meanwhile, on Instagram, Ruth paid a touching tribute to Rylan as she branded him her “son”.

Alongside a video of Rylan and Ruth’s “best bit” on This Morning, Ruth said: “HE was my ‘Best Bit’ on @thismorning.

Read more: Matthew Wright divides This Morning fans as he hits out at royals for having ‘several palaces’ amid cost of living crisis

“Thanks for a great week @rylan. Love you son.”

Who is your favourite This Morning duo? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.