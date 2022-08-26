Matthew Wright divides This Morning fans as he hits out at royals for having ‘several palaces’ amid cost of living crisis

Matthew Wright divided This Morning viewers today as he slammed the royal family amid the cost of living crisis.

The show guest alluded to how much the royals cost British taxpayers during a discussion about the next Prime Minister.

It was reported elsewhere today (Friday August 26) that the Queen may appoint the next PM from Balmoral.

That’s because of reported concerns about the 96-year-old’s mobility issues.

And so PM and Conservative leader hopefuls Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss may travel to the Queen’s Scottish holiday retreat to kiss hands.

However, Matthew drew attention to the royals’ numerous properties – and how that looks as ordinary Brits suffer severe economic hardship.

Matthew Wright makes his point on This Morning today (Credit: ITV Hub)

Matthew Wright on This Morning today

This Morning co-host Ruth Langsford explained how a new PM usually goes to Buckingham Palace to be received by the monarch.

She went on: “They’re now going to Balmoral because the Queen is unable to travel.”

And Matthew added: “Because the Queen has seven palaces that we pay for at a time of financial crisis.”

Matthew then suggested the royals’ wealth was ‘unreal’ in the present circumstances.

He continued: “Can I just say, every royal family in Europe live in one home. They don’t have seven palaces paid for by the people.

“We put a crown in a Rolls Royce and sent it to Parliament in place of the Queen. I mean, when are we going to get real?”

Meanwhile, co-host Rylan Clark quipped: “Listen, you’ve got to feel for her, think of that heating bill for Balmoral.”

However, an incredulous Matthew repeated: “Seven palaces!”

He added: “We pay it, mate! We pay it!”

As a fellow guest reasoned people are worried about the Queen’s health, Matthew fired back by mentioning people with elderly relatives worry about their health too – and they don’t live in several palaces.

Matthew Wright shared his thoughts on This Morning (Credit: ITV Hub)

This Morning reaction

Viewers at home were split over the comments, with some lashing out at Matthew on social media.

Others, however, believed his points were valid.

“I have to agree with @Matthew_Wright. Seven palaces is totally overindulgent. Pick one and that’s sufficient #ThisMorning,” one viewer tweeted.

Another wrote: “Completely agree with Matthew about the palace thing whilst the rest try to brush it under the carpet. If it was about Meghan and Harry they’d have something to say. These people just pick and choose their morals #ThisMorning.”

Completely agree with Matthew about the palace thing.

A third person added a laughing emoji to their post which read: “Seven palaces. They will be heated even when not lived in #ThisMorning. Why is the Queen more important than your nan? Tell me?”

Rylan and Ruth Langsford listen to Matthew Wright on This Morning (Credit: ITV Hub)

Royal fans defend the Queen

However, some people strongly defended the royals.

“Disgusting using This Morning to express his view on the monarchy,” one Twitter user grumbled.

Another tweeted: “#ThisMorning [Blank] off Wright. How dare you spout off about the Queen.”

Someone else claimed: “@thismorning Don’t criticise the @RoyalFamily unless you actually know your facts. We don’t pay for seven palaces, I am sure Balmoral and Sandringham are personally owned by the Queen not the crown, the rest are funded by the Crown Estates which is a full P&L business! #ThisMorning.”

