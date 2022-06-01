Matthew Wright was forced to cancel his appearance on This Morning today (Tuesday, May 31) due to health reasons.

The 56-year-old revealed today that he had lost his voice – meaning he couldn’t make his scheduled appearance on the ITV show.

Matthew was meant to be on This Morning today (Credit: ITV / YouTube)

Matthew Wright absent from This Morning

Today’s edition of This Morning was meant to feature regular guest, Matthew.

However, the 56-year-old was forced to pull out of the show today due to a health condition.

Read more: Matthew Wright supported by fans as he reveals sad family loss

Taking to Twitter, Matthew shared an update with his 84.4k followers.

“Annoyed I have to bow out of @thismorning today as voice still not back to any useful level,” he tweeted.

“Should be good to go for Friday’s show tho. Good luck @TVMarv [Marverine Cole] today.”

Matthew’s followers reacted to the news (Credit: ITV / YouTube)

Plenty of Matthew’s followers took to the replies to wish him well with his recovery.

“Sorry to hear it. You’re the best reason to watch the show. Get well soon,” one of his followers said.

“What a shame Matthew. Hope you’re better soon!” another wrote.

“I hope you will get better soon x,” a third tweeted.

“Hope you back fighting fit soon,” another said.

I just absolutely, completely loved him x pic.twitter.com/ZSPkiSxC1x — Matthew Wright (@Matthew_Wright) May 24, 2022

Matthew shares sad family news

Missing This Morning comes just days after Matthew had to share some sad family news on his Twitter.

The 56-year-old revealed that his beloved pet dog, Wiggy, had passed away.

Matthew uploaded three pictures of Wiggy to his Twitter as he paid tribute to the pooch.

“We had to say goodbye to ⁦@wiggy_wright⁩ last night. The finest most fabulous furry friend anyone could wish for,” he tweeted.

Read more: Stranger Things season 4: Who is Will Byers’ secret love interest? Fans are going wild!

Matthew then uploaded another picture running across a field, as well as a selfie of Wiggy giving him a kiss.

“I just absolutely, completely loved him,” he captioned the heartbreaking snap.

“I’m so sorry for your loss, pets are such a big part of the family,” one of his followers tweeted.

“I’m so sorry!! Most heartbreaking time. You gave Wiggy the best life & she was loved so much,” another said.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.